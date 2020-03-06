MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Covenant Christian advanced to the second round of the National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament with a 71-34 win over South Merrimac Christian of New Hampshire on Thursday.
Josh Roten scored 19 points and got 15 rebounds for the Eagles (14-12) while Nate Beilstein added 10 points and 12 rebounds Gabe Roberts scoring 12 points to go with 11 rebounds. Mackey Herbert contributed 12 points and B.J. Scarberry 10 points for Covenant also.
The Minutemen finished the season 13-6.
Covenant, from Huntington, plays its second round game Friday against an opponent to be determined.
SOUTH MERRIMAC CHRISTIAN 6 6 18 4 — 34: Mann 6, Mpom 12, Augusta 7, Bertini 5, Walker 2, Wilkins 2.
COVENANT 20 19 18 14 — 71: Beilstein 10, J. Roten 19, S. Roten 4, Farley 2, Mackey Herbert 12, B.J. Scarberry 10, Gabe Hagley 2, Gabe Roberts 12.
Girls
GRACE CHRISTIAN 56, ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN (NJ): 32: The Soldiers out rebounded the Cougars 38-23 and rolled to victory in the NCSAA Tournament at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Ohio.
Samantha Wells led the attack for the Soldiers (22-5) with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Hadyn Bailey added 10 for Grace Christian as well.
Grace will take on Veritas Christian (NJ) Friday at 3 p.m. on the campus of Kenyan College.
ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN (NJ) 3 7 7 15 — 32: Pearson 7, Chapman 7, Einwechter 3, Wenkl 15.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 13 13 11 19 — 56: Wells 21, Bailey 10, Hutchinson 5, McCloud 4, Cicenas 5, Bruton 6, Wagoner 5.
Wednesday
Boys
LOGAN 70, SCOTT 63: Marshall-commit David Early scored 36 points to lead the Wildcats to a victory in the boys Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 semifinal at Chapmanville.
Aiden Slack added 16 points for the Wildcats in the win also.The win advances Logan into the sectional final on Friday at Mingo Central High School against Chapmanville.
Scott was led by Jagger Bell and Jon Hamilton who each scored 19 points for the Skyhawks (15-9).