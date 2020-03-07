MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Apostolic Christian of Toledo, Ohio, placed five players in double figures in a victory over Covenant in the National Christian Schools Athletic Association Division 4-D boys high school basketball championship game Saturday at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
Na’Sean Graten led the Conquerors (19-2) with 16 points. Demond Yeager scored 12 points and Daveon Thompson, Michael Choconta and D’Marius Johnson scored 11 apiece.
Senior Josh Roten led the Eagles (15-13) with 18 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Gabe Roberts scored 13 points.
APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN (Toledo) Conquerers 24 8 12 17 — 61: Thompson 11, Choconta 11, Johnson 11, Graten 16, Yeager 12.
COVENANT 13 12 7 17 — 49: Beilstein 7, Helmstetler 2, J. Roten 18, S. Roten 3, Scarberry 4, Dickinson 2, Roberts 13.
Girls
GATEWAY LEGACY PREP 54, GRACE CHRISTIAN 44: Manuela Cruz-Hernandez scored 13 points to lead the Lions (21-12) to a victory over the Soldiers (23-6) in the championship game of the NCSAA Division I tournament.
Samantha Wells led Grace Christian with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Emily Hutchinson scored 14 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 9 9 12 14 — 44: Wells 20, Hutchinson 14, Bruton 5, Bailey 2, Pyle 3.
GATEWAY LEGACY PREP 10 17 12 15 — 54: Cruz 13, Lipatin 9, Kirksey 3, Sanchez 5, Williams 9, Yepes 2, Rojas 8, Salas 5.
RUSSELL 75, BOYD COUNTY 57: Kaeli Ross scored 33 points to help the Red Devils defeat the Lions in the 16th Region championship game at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
Aubrey Hill scored 15 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for Russell. Shaelyn Steele scored 17 points as Russell clinched a berth in the state tournament.