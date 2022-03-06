The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Covenant School of Huntington won the National Christian Schools Athletic Association Division 5C championship Saturday at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

The Eagles (19-11) defeated Veritas Christian Academy of Sparta, New Jersey, 41-36.

Gabe Roberts scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Covenant.

PIKEVILLE 46, LAWRENCE COUNTY 43: Kylie Hall made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime to give the Panthers (31-2) a victory over the Bulldogs (27-8) in the Kentucky 15th Region championship game at the University of Pikeville.

Trinity Rowe led Pikeville, which will play Cooper (23-9) in the state tournament at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with 11 points. Kensley Feltner led Lawrence County with 25 points. Tyra Hammond chipped in 11 points.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

