MOUNT VERNON, Ohio -- Covenant (17-11) defeated Faith Christian (12-12) of Martinsburg, West Virginia, 58-34 Thursday in the opening round of the National Christian Schools Athletic Association boys high school basketball tournament at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
The Eagles advanced to the second round vs. Jefferson County (Pennsylvania) Christian.
Gabe Roberts scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and issued four assists for Covenant. Tucker Lingenfelter scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Sam Roten blocked five shots and scored eight points.
The Eagles held the Falcons without a field goal in the third quarter.
WINFIELD 62, POINT PLEASANT 47: The host Generals (12-10) overcame a seven-point deficit to beat the Big Blacks (7-16) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament. Ross Musick led Winfield with 17 points. Eric Chapman scored 24 for Point Pleasant.
Girls basketball
BUFFALO 51, RAVENSWOOD 42: Marshall University softball signee Abby Darnley scored 15 points and Kaylee Bowling 14 to lead the Bison (13-7) past the host Red Devils in a Class AA, Region IV co-final. Chloe Hale chipped in 13 points for Buffalo, which plays Parkersburg Catholic at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, in the state tournament. Hadleigh McGaskey scored 22 for Ravenswood (14-10). Libby Hall scored 11.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.