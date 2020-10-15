WINFIELD, W.Va. — Last summer, a reporter asked Winfield football star running back John Covert how many carries are enough for him.
“Well, it’s whatever wins us the game,’’ said Covert, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound battering ram who doubles as an All-State linebacker.
Covert hasn’t seen nearly enough touches in the Generals’ first two games and hopes to carry more often when Winfield (0-2) visits Huntington High (1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Covert ran 17 times for 48 yards and one touchdown in a 59-28 loss to Fairmont Senior, then carried 13 times for 37 yards and one TD in a 42-14 setback against Poca.
Covert averaged nearly 24 carries per 19 games he started coming into the season. Early deficits in the first two games of 2020, hjowever, has forced the generals to the air more often. Winfield would prefer taking a quick lead and letting Covert pound the ball as he did last season against Logan when he toted it 43 times for 287 yards and four touchdowns.
Covert has drawn college attention as a linebacker, with Marshall, VMI and James Madison showing interest in the Class AA first-team all-stater.
“John was a starter from Day 1 as a freshman on the (2017) team that was really good,’’ said Winfield coach Craig Snyder of an 8-4 squad that racked up the team’s most wins since 2000.
It helps to have Covert’s sense of physicality when running the ball out of the Generals’ power formations or charging through the line to make a tackle. It also helps to have his mindset.
“I think the way we play the game,’’ Covert said, “we have speed, we have toughness and we take strength — and with those three aspects, whenever you carry the ball for a team like Winfield, that’s what you have to bring to the table. I’m not the fastest kid in the world, but I’m strong and I’m tough. And if I want it more than you (I’ll succeed), because all we need is 10 yards.
“If I’m successful, that makes the team successful. If I’m successful, that also opens up opportunities for other backs to be successful. Because if they start keying off me, somebody else like Carson Crouch will be able to take that and run with it because they’re expecting me to get the ball.’’
Crouch, a receiver-wingback, and Malakai Woodard, a running back, are other integral parts of the Winfield attack hoping to test a Highlander defense HHS coach Billy Seals said has underperformed.
Snyder said he’d prefer not running Covert as much as the sturdy senior would like, but will do what he must to help Winfield win.
“I don’t want John to carry the ball 40 times a game,’’ Snyder said, “because Malakai will be in the backfield with him most of the time and he is the kind of kid who can handle maybe not the same number of carries, but Malakai can pound the ball and power a little bit. So it’s not going to all be just John, but if it’s third-and-1, fourth-and-1, John’s going to run power.
“John is perfect for power and he’s really carried the ball more in power than anyone over the time frame I’ve used it, and people know that. You know he’ll step in there and be in shape. Guys rally around a player like that, and he takes pride in doing things the right way.’’
Last year, Covert ran the ball 228 times for 1,151 yards and 21 touchdowns and also caught 10 passes for 137 yards and another score as the Generals made the AA playoffs, losing to eventual runner-up Fairmont Senior 63-34 in the first round. In his sophomore season, he carried 221 times for 1,184 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Covert garners much attention from running the ball, but said he prefers hitting other who carry it.
“Defense,’’ Covert said without hesitation when asked where he prefers to play. “I prefer delivering the hit. But even on offense, you can still deliver the hit. You just have to have a different mentality.’’