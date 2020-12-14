HUNTINGTON -- COVID-19 has forced changes to, but not cancellations of, the two largest high school wrestling events in West Virginia.
Bill Archer, organizer of the state wrestling tournament and the WSAZ Invitational, said both events are scheduled to take place, but with formats vastly different from past seasons.
The WSAZ Invitational, which usually features about 1,400 wrestlers and 120 high school and middle school teams at the Mountain Health Arena, has been scaled back to eight teams in each division and will take place at Huntington High School at a date to be determined in February.
The state tournament has been changed from March 4-6 to March 17-20 at the Mountain Health Arena. Rather than featuring all classes competing during a three-day span, the 2021 tournament will offer Class AA competition March 17-18, followed by Class AAA matches March 19-20.
"We had to get something done, if possible," Archer said. "We've done everything possible to make this work."
Archer credited Matt Moran and Mollie Taylor at WSAZ TV-3, as well as Mountain Health Arena general manager Cindy Collins for helping make the events possible.
"That's a gigantic change," Archer said. "We've never split the tournament like this before. We had to do it, though, because 448 wrestlers is just too many to have in there at one time."
Spectators at the state tournament will be limited to 1,200 in the 9,000-seat arena.
Wrestling season in West Virginia begins on Jan. 10. Archer said he's thankful to have a season, especially since several states, including Vermont and Massachusetts, canceled theirs and others, such as California and New Mexico, moved their seasons to summer.