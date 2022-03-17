LEXINGTON, Ky. — In the first half, it appeared as if Ashland couldn’t miss from the floor.
Once the Tomcats cooled down offensively, however, Covington Catholic took full advantage.
Covington Catholic used a stellar second-half defensive performance and its size advantage on the glass to earn a 76-65 win over Ashland in the first round of the Kentucky Sweet 16 on Thursday night at Rupp Arena.
“I just thought they were grittier than us in the second half,” Ashland head coach Jason Mays said. “Guys, they outrebounded us 30-12.”
Ashland’s season ends at 26-6.
The win for Covington Catholic is the team’s 11th straight and avenges a 71-60 loss to Ashland on Jan. 29 — the Colonels’ last loss. Covington Catholic (28-4) advances to take on Lyon County on Friday evening at Rupp Arena.
Covington Catholic’s physicality took precedence in the second half as the Colonels limited Ashland’s attack on the perimeter and forced the Tomcats to be more interior-based offensively.
Ashland could not find its range after halftime, hitting just 35% of its shots in the second half as Covington Catholic forced the Tomcats off the 3-point line and the Colonels controlled the glass, ending the game with more than a 2-to-1 rebounding advantage.
Cole Villers did his best to keep Ashland in it in the second half, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers that cut the Covington Catholic lead to 62-58, but the Colonels’ Evan Ipsaro scored six straight during an 8-0 run that put the game away.
Villers led Ashland with 25 points, which included seven 3-pointers. He was joined in double-figures by Colin Porter, who had 18 points and eight assists in his final game with the Tomcats.
Ipsaro led Covington Catholic with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists while taking things over after halftime.
The second half was a complete flip from the first half, in which Ashland’s offense looked like it was in rhythm from the start.
The end sequence to the first half may have loomed large in the turnaround, however.
Ashland took a 40-33 lead into the locker room, but it was Covington Catholic that had momentum after Mekhi Wilson hit a 3-pointer at the halftime horn.
“Mekhi hit a big shot right before (halftime),” Covington Catholic coach Scott Ruthsatz said. “The difference, mentally, between being down 10 to being down seven is huge, especially in an environment like this.”
That provided some momentum for the Colonels, who came out fired up and used a 13-3 run fueled by its interior attack to take a lead.
The catalyst in the second half and throughout the contest was Chandler Starks, who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds — his rebounding total matching Ashland’s for the game.
“Starks had the game of his life,” Mays said. “He had 21 and 12. We just had no answer for him inside.”
Starks said the loss to Ashland in the regular season stuck with him and his teammates.
“I know I didn’t play my best game when we lost in Ashland, so I knew I needed to play harder — needed to get rebounds, needed to score, needed to be dominant,” Starks said. “I just kept that mindset.”
In addition to Ipsaro and Starks, Covington Catholic got 15 points off the bench from Wilson, who also took over defensive duties on Villers in the second half. Mitchell Rylee also finished with 11 points for the Colonels.
ASHLAND 18 22 12 13 — 65: Atkins 8, Porter 18, Sellars 4, Villers 25, Carter 4, Conway 6
COVINGTON CATHOLIC 16 17 20 23 — 76: Ipsaro 26, Rylee 11, Hussey 3, Starks 21, Wilson 15