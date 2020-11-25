HUNTINGTON — Late former Ironton High School football great Coy Bacon is one of six new members of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
One of the better pass rushers and defensive linemen of all time, Bacon starred at Jackson State University before a stellar NFL career from 1967 through 1983. He finished his career with 130 sacks.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2021,” said former black college and NFL quarterback Doug Williams, co-founder of the Black College Hall of Fame and a 2011 inductee. “It is a significant achievement to be considered one of the best to ever play or coach football at a historically black college and university.”
Bacon was selected from a list of 25 finalists. The other inductees this year are Greg Coleman of Florida A&M, Jimmie Giles of Alcorn State, Winston Hill of Texas Southern and Rynell Young of Alcorn State. Also selected was Willard Bailey, who coached at Virginia Union, Norfolk State, St. Paul’s College and Virginia-Lynchburg College.
“Coy Bacon helped lay the foundation of Jackson State football,” said Jackson State Vice President and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson. “Congratulations to the Bacon family, and his legacy is now enshrined and will last forever.”
Bacon, who died in 2008 at 66, was born in Cadiz, Kentucky, and raised in Ironton, where he was a standout football and basketball player.
Bacon also is a member of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame and American Football Association’s Semi-Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Ironton High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Bacon played at Jackson State from 1962 through 1966 before playing semipro ball for the Charleston Rockets of the Continental Football League. A scout for the Dallas Cowboys discovered Bacon and the team signed him. In 1967, the Cowboys traded Bacon to the Los Angeles Rams for a fifth-round draft choice.
Bacon thrived in Los Angeles, joining Merlin Olsen, Deacon Jones and Lamar Lundy to form the “Fearsome Foursome,” one of the more storied units in NFL history. Bacon twice earned All-Pro honors before being traded to San Diego with running back Bob Thomas for quarterback John Hadl. After three seasons, the Chargers dealt Bacon to Cincinnati for wide receiver Charlie Joiner.
In 1976, Bacon made 26 sacks, although sacks weren’t an officially recognized statistic at the time. He was selected to play in the Pro Bowl and was voted the Bengals’ Most Valuable Player.
In 1978, Cincinnati traded Bacon and defensive back Lemar Parrish to Washington for a first-round draft pick the Bengals used to selected LSU running back Charles Alexander.
Bacon made 15 sacks in 1979 and 11 in 1980. After the 1983 season, he played one year with the Washington Federals of the USFL.