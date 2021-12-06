Craig Snyder, who guided Winfield’s football program from the rigors of competing in the Class AAA Mountain State Athletic Conference to a more reasonable existence in the Class AA Cardinal Conference, has stepped down after 10 seasons.
Snyder turned in his resignation to Putnam County Schools on Monday. His record with the Generals was 45-55 with three Class AA playoff berths, including a first-round win in 2016 that was the program’s first postseason victory since 2000.
“It’s good news, not bad news,” Snyder said Monday. “It’s a little bittersweet, but it’s good news. It’s time for me to step away and time for a change [at Winfield]. I’ll be done with coaching. I’m not looking to coach any more.
“My plan is to just teach and do other things in life. It’s not something I’ve considered short term. I’ve considered it off and on for a few years now, and it’s just the right time to step down. If I wanted to continue coaching, I’d have kept on being the head coach here. It’s completely my decision and my administration’s been supportive of me.”
The Generals went 5-5 this past season, finishing 21st in the Class AA playoff ratings.
In Snyder’s first four seasons, Winfield was considered AAA in enrollment and competed as a member of the MSAC despite being one of lowest-enrollment schools in the AAA division, regularly playing much larger programs such as Cabell Midland, Huntington, South Charleston, Woodrow Wilson and Spring Valley.
“Four years in the MSAC was not a holiday,” Snyder said. “Those were the four hardest schedules the school has ever played, and that’s a fact. We played everybody, either in the regular season [or scrimmages].
“It was nice to get into double-A and be a little more competitive, and see some payoff for our guys’ hard work and get in the playoffs.”
Winfield went 14-26 in those first four years. In Snyder’s last six seasons, the Generals posted a 31-29 record with three playoff berths (2016, 2017, 2019). They beat James Monroe 29-0 in the first round in 2017, then fell to Bridgeport 42-13 in the quarterfinals, ending with an 8-4 record.
The postseason berth in 2016 was the team’s first since 2005.
“I’m honestly proud of the spot the program’s in,” Snyder said, “but, honestly, the wins and losses have never been the defining factor to me. I truly believe that.
“We only lose four starters next year. There’s a lot coming back, which is a good thing. It’s not like I’m the leaving the cupboard bare, so to speak. This team has a lot of talent coming back, and I’m sure I’ll be at games, and be there as their No. 1 fan.”
Snyder, a graduate of George Washington, is in his 16th year as a biology teacher at Winfield High School after 11 years at Winfield Middle.