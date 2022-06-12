HUNTINGTON — University of Rio Grande attendees Kenzie Cremeens, of Ironton, and Taylor Webb, of Symmes Valley, Ohio, were named to the All-River States Conference softball team.
Cremeens, a senior utility player, hit six home runs, drove in 25 runs and batted .358 with 25 doubles and three triples. Webb, a junior outfielder, homered three times, knocked in 42 runs, batted .391 and smacked 13 doubles. She struck out just three times in 192 at bats.
Former Rio Grande assistant, Daryin Lewis, of Ohio Christian, was named coach of the year after guiding the Trailblazers to a 23-19 record one season after they went 9-39.
Midway’s Madison Ludwig was tabbed pitcher of the year. Camryn Scott, of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, was chosen player of the year and newcomer of the year.
Megan Bazler, of Portsmouth Clay (Ohio); Caitlyn Brisker, of Oak Hill, Ohio; and Zoe Doll, of Minford, Ohio, also were named all-conference.
The team was selected by the league’s head coaches.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
