ONA — Cabell Midland's, Hurricane's, Wayne's and Winfield's boys and girls cross country teams expect to contend for championships Saturday during the state meet at Cabell Midland High School.
Class AAA races begin at 9 a.m., followed by Class AA at noon and Class A at 3 p.m.
The Knights' and Redskins' boys are in a field with George Washington, Jefferson, Morgantown, Musselman, Parkersburg South, St. Albans, defending champion University, Washington, Wheeling Park and Woodrow Wilson.
Cabell Midland's and Hurricane's girls are looking to unseat two-time defending champ Morgantown, which is joined in the race by Buckhannon-Upshur, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Hampshire, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Parkersburg, University and Woodrow Wilson.
Winfield, the 2021 Class AA boys champion, is back to defend its title against East Fairmont, Elkins, Fairmont Senior, Frankfort, Lewis County, Liberty-Harrison, Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring and Wayne.
The Generals' girls also return to defend their Class AA crown against Braxton County, East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Liberty-Harrison, Nicholas County, Philip Barbour, PikeView, Shady Spring and Wayne.
In Class A boys, reigning champ Williamstown heads a field that includes Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Doddridge County, St. Marys, Tucker County, Webster County and Wheeling Central.
Doddridge County will try to win a second consecutive Class A girls title in a field that also features Charleston Catholic, Ravenswood, Richwood, Ritchie County, St. Marys and Trinity.
