The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221009 msac 04.jpg
Buy Now

Runners compete during the Mountain State Athletic Conference cross country boys championship on Oct. 8, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — Cabell Midland's, Hurricane's, Wayne's and Winfield's boys and girls cross country teams expect to contend for championships Saturday during the state meet at Cabell Midland High School.

Class AAA races begin at 9 a.m., followed by Class AA at noon and Class A at 3 p.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you