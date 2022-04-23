MORGANTOWN — A Fox and a Goose accounted for the lion’s share of production and highlights Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder threw for 199 yards on 14-of-24 passing with a touchdown and receiver Preston Fox pulled in five receptions for 117 yards as the two emerged from West Virginia’s Gold-Blue Game as statistical leaders.
The game, which marked the 15th and final practice of WVU’s spring session, was played over four quarters with a running clock except for the final three minutes of the two halves. The Gold squad (second-string offense/first-team defense) earned a 22-21 victory thanks to a late 11-yard touchdown run from reserve running back Markquan Rucker, a former Tyler Consolidated player.
“The pleasing thing for me was clean football, I thought all three of our quarterbacks operated pretty well,” WVU coach Neal Brown said about the spring’s final scrimmage. “I was pleased defensively, we came back in the second half and played more like we’re capable of playing on that side of the ball. We were purposely vanilla on each phase but I was pleased.”
Fox suited up for the Gold team with Crowder, along with fellow signal-callers Garrett Greene (redshirt sophomore) and Nicco Marchiol (freshman) alternating possessions between the two squads. Reserve quarterbacks Matt Cavallaro, Jake Robbins and Jackson Crist each got one possession as well.
Crowder took the first possession of the game and guided the Gold team on a four-play, 75-yard march ending with a 7-yard run by running back Lyn-J Dixon, a Clemson transfer. Crowder added a 31-yard touchdown strike to Sam James on a fourth-and-7 play in the second quarter.
“That was the best day he’s had all spring, which is encouraging in a game-like atmosphere” Brown said of Crowder. “He made some nice throws down the field. He got off to a good start, which was also good to see.”
It was the debut of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s air-raid offense, and as could be expected, there were flashes and there were struggles. Fox certainly fell under the former category and, after a spring full of praise from Brown and other coaches, backed all of it up with a big day, including a highlight-reel, diving, 39-yard snag from Crowder in the second quarter. That went with a 50-yard connection between the two on the opening drive.
Fox, a Morgantown High School product entering his third season, was awarded a scholarship in the locker room after the game with his parents in attendance.
“He’s been productive,” Brown said. “We put him on scholarship in the locker room and those are some of the best moments.”
“He’s earned a scholarship, he’s been productive. The next step for him, he has to do it against the top guys but I’m really pleased with him. He’s a guy who had an opportunity and he made the most of that opportunity over 15 practices and earned a scholarship.”
For Greene and Marchiol, Saturday’s game was a bit of a mixed bag. Marchiol, the centerpiece of the 2022 recruiting class, engineered a scoring drive in the second quarter, picking up three third-down conversions in guiding the Blue team on an 11-play, 64-yard march.
It was capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by Marchiol. He finished 10 for 19 for 75 yards and added 26 yards on nine rushes.
Greene took over with the first-team offense after Crowder’s initial drive. After a 34-yard connection to Kaden Prather got the Blue squad into position, back-to-back penalties forced a second-and-20 from the Gold 35-yard line. On the next play, he was picked off in the end zone by Aubrey Burks.
Greene made amends with two big plays to open the second half, finding Bryce Ford-Wheaton on back-to-back completions of 44 and 31 yards, the second of which resulted in a touchdown. In all, Greene completed 5 of 10 passes for 132 yards.
“I thought Garrett, he had the bad interception where he didn’t do a good job with the safety there but he made some plays with his feet,” Brown said. “I thought he showed some accuracy on some intermediate throws that he needed to improve on.
“I thought Nicco had some flash plays. He’s got really good ability but he’s a high school senior and he’s going to be a lot better in fall camp. We’ve got to continue to work, continue to teach him the offense, teach him defense — the summer player practices are going to be critical for him.”
Jaylen Anderson led all rushers with 41 yards on seven carries with Rucker toting the ball a team-high 10 times for 31 yards. Ford-Wheaton finished with a team-best six grabs for 98 yards with James adding five catches for 56 yards and Prather finishing with four receptions for 43 yards. The two offenses combined to throw the ball 58 times with 37 rushes.
In addition to accounting for the game’s only turnover, Burks also had a game-high five tackles.
n Award winners were announced during halftime with center Zach Frazier, bandit Jared Bartlett and former Spring Valley standouts Graeson Malashevich (wideout) and Doug Nester (guard) being named the recipients of the Iron Mountaineer Award, honoring the team’s best performers in the offseason strength and conditioning program.
Winners are determined by post-winter testing in the broad jump, vertical jump, bench press, squat, power clean lift, 225-pound bench, 40-yard sprint, pro shuttle, three cone, 60-yard shuttle and 10/20-yard sprint categories.
Also earning an award on Saturday was lineman Nick Malone, a redshirt junior from Morgantown, who picked up the Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award given to a walk-on who “has distinguished himself through his attitude and work ethic.” The honor, which has been handed out each season since 1991, was taken home by Malashevich last spring.