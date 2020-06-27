BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — In their first tournament of a season delayed by COVID-19, the Crush Fastpitch 03 softball team won big.
Led by several local players, the club went 6-0 and won the USSSA Ohio South State Championship
The 11-player squad features players from Gallia, Greenup and Lawrence (Ohio) and Scioto counties.
Rylee Harmon of Coal Grove, Jenna Brabson and Jaidden Missler of Wheelersburg, Shaeleigh Moore and Emma Boggs of Greenup County and Sierra Sommerville of River Valley were key components of the championship team. Each player drove in at least one run as the team swatted 13 home runs and batted a combined .407.
"What makes this team so good is that we all get along," Harmon said. "We have a good time out on the field together. It's fun. We all just enjoy the game and work together as a team."
The Crush outscored foes 58-16. It defeated the Montgomery County Hammers 9-5 in the championship game.
Brabson was the team's top pitcher, hurling 13.2 innings and giving up one earned run with nine strikeouts.
"Winning the tournament was a great feeling," Harmon said. "The game started off rough, but we fought our way through a rain delay and we won it. It felt great knowing we could all work together and pull through with a win."
The Crush advanced to the USSSA Southeast National Championships next month in Hendersonville, Tennessee.