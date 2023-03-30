Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates with first base coach Tarrik Brock (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of an opening day baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates with first base coach Tarrik Brock (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of an opening day baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CINCINNATI — Each of the five Cincinnati Reds teams to win a World Series won on Opening Day.
While the 2023 club isn’t considered a pennant contender by many, that statistic doesn’t bode well for it after a 5-4 first-game loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in front of a Great American Ball Park regular-season-record crowd of 44,063 on Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season.
Oneil Cruz hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Ji Hwan Bae with the winning run in the eighth inning. Bae had drawn a lead-off walk, stole second, moved to third on a bunt by Austin Hedges and crossed the plate on Cruz’s fly out to the warning track.
“It felt good to win,” said Cruz, who went 1 for 2 with a homer, two walks and two runs scored.
The Reds put their first three hitters on base in the first inning, but came away with only one run. Jonathan India and Jake Fraley sandwiched singles around a walk by T.J. Friedl. India then scored when Tyler Stephenson grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.
The Pirates tied it in the third when Cruz homered on a 3-2 fastball from Hunter Greene, who had struck out five of the previous nine batters.
Greene left after 3 1/3 innings, having fanned eight, walked three and surrendered five hits. He exited with runners on the corners and one out. Reliever Fernando Cruz, to the displeasure of the crowd, walked Oneil Cruz to load the bases, then Bryan Reynolds to plate Bae, and Andrew McCutcheon to score Austin Hedges.
Fernando Cruz, who came up as an infielder in the Kansas City Royals organization, then threw a wild pitch, allowing Oneil Cruz to score to make it 4-1. After coaxing Carlos Santana to bounce into a fielder’s choice, Fernando Cruz gave way to left-hander Alex Young, who fanned Canaan Smith-Njigba for the third out.
“Stuff happens,” said Fernando Cruz, who finished strong in spring training. “The pitches weren’t working. I’ll keep working and do what I’ve been doing.”
Spencer Steer homered to left in the fourth to pull Cincinnati within 4-2. An inning later, Jason Vosler tripled to right to drive in India and Friedl, chasing Pirates starter Mitch Keller. Former Red Dauri Moreta came in and, after two walks, ended the threat with a strikeout of Will Benson.
Benson struck out in all four of his at-bats, including in the eighth inning when pinch runner Stuart Fairchild was thrown out stealing for an inning-ending double play. The play was reviewed and stood as called.
“I thought I was safe,” Fairchild said. “It wasn’t going to be overturned. It was close, but that’s baseball.”
The Reds threatened in the ninth when India smacked a one-out double to left-center, but Pirates closer David Bednar struck out Friedl and Fraley to earn a save.
Rob Zastryzny (1-0) earned the win. Buck Farmer (0-1) took the loss. Farmer was one of five Cincinnati pitchers who combined to issue eight walks.
“It was a good ball game,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Obviously, you want to come out and play well and win the game, especially on such a beautiful day as this, for our fans. It means a lot, so it’s disappointing. At the same time, it doesn’t change the fact that we’re ready.”
The teams are off Friday and are scheduled to face off at 4:10 p.m. Saturday in the second game of a three-game series.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.