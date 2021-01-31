There was something different about Derek Culver’s free throw stroke on Saturday against Florida.
At the top of his shot, there was a hesitation, one that drew the Gators into the lane prematurely several times and one that helped lead to a 14-for-17 performance at the stripe for West Virginia’s junior forward.
But while a pause paid dividends at the line, there was no hesitation from Culver in terms of attacking the rim and the glass.
Indeed, despite an 85-80 loss, it was a return to form for Culver, who piled up 28 points and 12 rebounds after three straight subpar-to-mediocre outings. Among the positives to take away from the Mountaineers’ fifth loss of the season, none were bigger than the performance of the team’s big man.
“Derek and I spent about an hour after practice [Friday],” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “This game -- when you break it down -- is a whole bunch of simple things. It’s not really hard things. You can master the simple things. What makes it hard is that you have to do one simple [thing] to the next in a very rapid succession. The complexity of it makes it hard.
"All we did for an hour [Friday] were the simple things, both with his post play and with his free throws. Once you grasp the simple things, you can continue. Derek has always been a good passer and a willing passer.”
To Huggins’ point, it was a complete performance by Culver, who up until the last few minutes with the Mountaineers in desperation mode, made good decisions with the ball in his hands. Culver attacked when there was room to do so and found open shooters when double-teams collapsed on him, turning the ball over only twice in 34 minutes.
And as for that free throw routine, it’s something that Culver said he plans to continue, and that could be good news for the Mountaineers moving forward.
“I found a pretty good rhythm that I use that I’m probably going to end up sticking with,” Culver said. “Less ball movement, keep my elbow tucked in -- but it’s probably something that I’ll stick with.”
In diagnosing his team’s defensive deficiencies as of late, Huggins pointed to heart and effort as factors anytime a defense is struggling.
Long a staple of Huggins programs, the team’s lapses in defending is certainly unique and specific to this year’s edition of the Mountaineers, but Huggins doesn’t necessarily think it’s limited to his team.
In fact, he believes it’s something he’s seen around the country and with this age group specifically.
“I think you can say that about youth in general,” Huggins said. “We had way more aggressive guys in the past. These guys are good guys, man, and they’ll all be successful, but they’re just not as competitive. How can you not dive on the floor for a loose ball in a game like this? How can you stand there and watch other people dive and your effort is to try and get out of the way so you don’t get hurt? That’s hard for me to understand and I guess I’m used to having guys who, winning means everything. We try to recruit to that.”
In particular, it’s an inexplicable wealth of wide-open perimeter jump shots that the Mountaineers have allowed of late that have likely hurt the most. The Gators found plenty of those in making seven second-half 3-pointers, and it’s something Huggins knows will have to be fixed.
“We had guys to start the second half where their man had wide-open step-in shots,” Huggins said. “Step-in shots are HORSE shots. That’s what you do when you play HORSE, you step into a shot.
“Go back and think about the start of the second half, how many step-in shots they got without any resistance, without any pressure, without anything. We tried to change things up a little bit and get more ball-handlers and shooters on the floor but man, they killed us today.”