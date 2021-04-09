ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Catchers who can steal bases are valuable.
Fairland’s Cooper Cummings, then, holds great value. The sophomore transfer from Cabell Midland stole five bags, went 3 for 3, scored four runs and walked once to help the Dragons defeat South Point 11-1 Friday in high school baseball at Roger Snyder Field.
“I didn’t usually play catcher,” Cummings said. “I was a middle infielder, but (coach Michael Hill) said I was big and athletic and could catch, so I’m catching.”
Cummings walked, stole second and went to third on a throwing error before scoring on another error as part of Fairland’s five-run first inning. In the third, Cummings singled to center, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third, then scored on another error as the Dragons (5-2 overall, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) tacked on two more runs for a 7-0 lead.
Cummings led off the fifth with an infield hit, stole second and moved to third on an error. His slide into third was short and created a loud thump as he nearly over slid the bag, drawing laughter from him and his teammates. Niko Kiritsy’s sacrifice fly plated Cummings with the first of three runs in the inning for a 10-1 lead.
In the sixth, Cummings singled, swiped two bases, then scored on a 10-run-rule walk-off single by Blake Trevathan.
“Cooper’s a good kid and a hard worker,” Dragons coach Michael Hill said. “He’s been a good addition to our team. He’s smart about the game and you want that in a catcher.”
Trevathan earned the win, throwing five innings and allowing one run on two hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. Cummings said he was impressed with Trevathan, a fellow sophomore.
“We’re super deep on pitching,” Cummings said. “Our defense played really well. We have a good bond. We go out to eat together after games. We hang out together. We’re all best friends.”
Hill was lukewarm on his analysis of the win over the 1-6 Pointers.
“I’m happy we’re winning games, but I don’t think we’re playing to our ability,” Hill said. “We’re not hitting as well as we should. Our pitching keeps us in every game. We have to execute better on offense.”
Dacoda Chapman went 2 for 4. He was the only other Fairland batter with more than one hit. Brycen Hunt drove in two runs. The Dragons stole 10 bases and took advantage of five South Point errors.
Gabe Chapman went 1 for 1 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored for South Point.
Both teams return to action at 5 p.m. Monday, Fairland at Chesapeake, South Point vs. Coal Grove.
SOUTH POINT 000 010— 1 2 5
FAIRLAND 502 031 — 11 7 1
Dawson, Freeman (4) and Chapman; Trevathan, Kiritsy (6) and Cummings.
Hitting: (SP) Chapman 2B; (F) Cummings 3-4 5 SB, Sammons 2B, B. Hunt 2 RBI, Trevathan 2 SB.