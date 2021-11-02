ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Melvin Cunningham would love to see J.D. Brumfield stay in green.
The Fairland High School football coach and former Marshall University All-American cornerback implored Thundering Herd coaches to offer the Dragons’ star linebacker/safety/running back after Brumfield dominated in a 47-0 playoff victory over Buckeye Trail Saturday night.
Cunningham said that Brumfield and Spring Valley wide receiver/defensive back Ty Bartrum, a Harvard commit who received an offer from the Herd on Monday, are on a different level from other players within the area.
“Best two players in this area, hands down,” Cunningham said. “You can say what you want, he’s too this or too that. The coaches over at Marshall — Marshall, my home school, the kid’s a football player. You win with football players.”
The knock on Brumfield, at least as far as FBS programs are concerned, is his size. At 6-foot, 195 pounds, many consider him too small to play linebacker at college football’s highest level. Cunningham pointed to former Thundering Herd linebackers John Grace and William King as MU stars deemed by many as too small and pointed out that Brumfield has weighed as much as 215.
Brumfield, who has offers from NCAA Division II programs, owns the national record for the squat for the 16-17 age division in the 198-pound class with a lift of 512.6 pounds. He has dead-lifted 535 and benched 265.
Brumfield has carried 152 times for 1,215 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has 16 catches for 105 yards and one touchdown. Brumfield averages more than 10 tackles per game.
Cunningham and Brumfield lead the second-seeded Dragons (9-1) into the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs second round at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against No. 10 seed Worthington Christian (8-2), which upset No. 7 Columbus Africentric 23-12 Saturday.
“They’re just good,” Cunningham said of the Warriors. “A lot of team speed. We’re just happy to advance to the second round. It’s a blessing for them as it is for us.”
Buckeye Trail coach Donnie Kerns was impressed with Brumfield and the rest of the Dragons on Saturday. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if Fairland returned to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season or went even deeper into the postseason.
“Fairland is just a very, very good football team and I can see them getting back to the regional finals this year,” Kerns said. “Just a good football team. We knew we had our work cut out for us. They have some very good football players over there. They are a handful for sure and are well coached, as well.”
Africentric (6-4) is the lone team with a winning record Worthington Christian has beaten. Southeastern, Dayton Christian, Miami Valley Christian, Fisher Catholic, Fairfield Christian, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Grove City Christian are a combined 20-49. The Warriors lost 50-3 to Lima Central Catholic (9-2) and 40-14 to Berne Union (10-0).
A squad with just five seniors, Worthington Christian has played football since 2014 and never made the playoffs until this season. quarterback Hobie Raikes is a 1,000-yard passer. Correll Amsbaugh has 30 catches for more than 500 yards and Sam Dunson 25 receptions for 250 yards. Elijah Alt also is a threat at receiver. Ethan Albert and Tyler White are talented running backs. Luke Zody and Luke Snedecor are strong two-way linemen. Grant Woodfin is a reliable kicker.