HUNTINGTON — Kamdyn Curfman’s sixth and final 3-point shot of the night was the nail in the coffin.

After Old Dominion hung around for most of the night, that triple put the visiting Monarchs in a nine-point hole with 48 seconds remaining, and the Herd came away with its third consecutive win in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,719 at the Cam Henderson Center.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

