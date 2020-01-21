HUNTINGTON — Last week, Marshall’s men’s basketball team had a bit of a statistical anomaly that raised some eyebrows after the weekend’s slate of games.
In two basketball games, Marshall’s Iran Bennett and Goran Miladinovic combined for just two defensive rebounds. That is an eye-opener, considering that Bennett is a 6-10, 300-pound bruising post presence and Miladinovic is a 7-foot freshman with length over most everyone in Conference USA.
Still, D’Antoni said that the statistics don’t tell the entire story about rebounding for the Thundering Herd. Some rebounds were because the Monarchs missed the rim altogether on several shots.
“Almost all the rebounds they got, the ball was short, missing the rim and our guys are sitting back waiting for it to hit the rim ...,” D’Antoni said. “I don’t know if we’re going to run into another team that shot that many short ones.”
There is some truth to D’Antoni’s stance on the rebounding as the Monarchs shot just 28 percent from the floor. Against Old Dominion, both were a factor on the offensive end, especially Bennett, who had all six of his rebounds go for second-chance opportunities for the Herd.
Bennett also finished with 12 points, converting a few of those opportunities while Miladinovic also had a big putback basket during a string of five straight points in the second half of the win.
Part of the reason the duo only had one defensive rebound against Old Dominion is because they were often giving support as the Monarchs penetrated toward the basket. Their help-side defense forced rotations in which smaller guards were not successful in keeping Old Dominion off the offensive glass. The Monarchs finished with 25 offensive rebounds, which led to 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half.
Yet in Thursday’s loss to Charlotte, there was not much rebounding activity from either big as they combined for nine points and six rebounds in a two-point loss while seeing numerous double-teams that took them out of their game.
Part of the reason that Marshall moved to the bigger lineup in the offseason was to establish a post presence within the offense and to aid with the rebounding issues that had plagued the team when it played a smaller lineup in the past.
Both Bennett and Miladinovic are young with Bennett being a sophomore and Miladinovic being a freshman. Of note, this is also Bennett’s first real action in Conference USA regular-season play due to a broken foot in the 2019-20 season that sidelined him until the 2019 C-USA tournament.
“He (Bennett) was in there and he was a presence,” D’Antoni said. “Does it concern me? Sure, I’d love to see him get 10. Some games dictate that it doesn’t happen and some games, the ball just doesn’t bounce the right place. We keep thinking you can manage the ball, but you can’t.”
Especially with Bennett’s size, foul trouble is a constant worry, so the key for him is to stay aggressive on the glass without letting fouls get into his mind, an issue he addressed following Saturday’s win against Old Dominion.
“I just take it how it is,” Bennett said. “I get mad and stuff, very frustrated — like last game (Charlotte) when I fouled out. I can’t do much about it. I just try not to get in the wrong position — stay in the right position so I won’t be able to be called. I just try to make sure I’m in the right spots.”
For Marshall to see success, both players must grow up in a hurry during their first extended conference action, using their size to not only alter shots at the rim, but also secure errant shots to limit the opposition to one look at the basket per possession.
With D’Antoni’s approach to this season’s scheme, the Herd’s ability to utilize the length of its post presence will go a long way toward whether Marshall ends up as a Conference USA contender or not.