CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Marshall’s three game-winning streak was snapped Sunday in an 88-80 loss at Northern Iowa in a non-conference men’s basketball game at the Panthers’ McLeod Center.
The loss came despite freshman guard Andrew Taylor’s 27 points which led all scorers. The eight-point defeat came despite the Thundering Herd trailing the Panthers by 19 points, 64-45, with 13:05 to go in the game and rallying to make it a two possession game with 40 seconds to play.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni’s third technical foul at the 13:05 resulted in his ejection from the game but also served to inspire the Herd.
Jarrod West connected on 3-pointers on two straight Marshall possessions that cut the lead to nine points with 7:36 to play. A pair of Taylor free throws 1:03 later made it a seven point game.
Northern Iowa (11-1) answered Marshall every step of the way with five players scoring in double figures for the Missouri Valley Conference school.
Trae Berhow scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while A.J. Green scored 24 points to lead Northern Iowa which received votes in the last Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Panthers have not lost at home this season.
Both teams struggled offensively until after the second media timeout of the first half when a 5-2 Northern Iowa lead turned into a 18-13 Panthers edge four minutes later.
At 9:06 Marco Sarenac that gave Marshall its first lead of the game at 19-18 with his only two points of the contest. Iran Bennett converted on two of his 11 points in the game to make it 21-20 at 7:19. The Herd would not lead again.
By the 4:37 mark of the first half Northern Iowa had opened a 10-point lead at 34-24. Marshall used a 9-2 run to cut the halftime lead for the Panthers to 41-38.
Northern Iowa, with only a loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers at a neutral site this season, took control in the second half with a 6-2 run just after halftime to take a 47-40 lead.
The Panthers had outscored the Herd 17-5 until Marshall began to fight back.
Marshall has one more non-conference game on Dec. 29 against Duquesne at the Cleveland Classic.