HUNTINGTON — There are few things that Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni has not done in the world of basketball.
However, the Herd’s 72-year-old head coach gets to knock off what he described as a “bucket list” item this week when he makes his first visit to the University of Notre Dame.
“I travel a lot of places, but Notre Dame is a historic place,” D’Antoni said. “I haven’t been there, so one that I haven’t been to and I look forward to it.”
Marshall’s team left on Wednesday afternoon to give the team ample time to rest and prepare while also offering a chance to take in the mystique of one of the more tradition-rich universities in the nation.
While D’Antoni felt the extended trip was an important experience for his players, there is also business to tend to as the Herd gets ready for Friday’s 7 p.m. contest against the Fighting Irish, which will be televised on ACC Network from the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
D’Antoni said it will be a reunion, of sorts, for he and Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who date back to D’Antoni’s days at Socastee (S.C.) High School and Brey’s at DeMatha (Md.) High School.
During that time, D’Antoni spearheaded the Beach Ball Classic and Brey was an assistant for DeMatha, who won Beach Ball Classic titles in 1984 and 1985 while Brey was on staff.
“Mike Brey, I know well — back in my high schools days, we had contact with each other all the way through DeMatha, so I look forward to that reunion,” D’Antoni said.
Much like the thoughts of D’Antoni’s Beach Ball Classic, which included meshing in-state teams from South Carolina and out-of-state powers, D’Antoni want to see his team against some of the nation’s best to see where his program stacks up.
“That’s why we come to college – to get into that arena and see what we can do – win or lose – and represent Marshall in a way to make them proud,” D’Antoni said.
Notre Dame offers plenty of challenges for the Herd, including a veteran lineup with plenty of weapons, most notably post presence John Mooney, who is averaging 12.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
The Fighting Irish also feature talented guards in Prentiss Hubb and T.J. Gibbs, who are scoring 15 and 12 respectively.
“Obviously, they are very experienced,” D’Antoni said. “They are playing with guys who have their best learning years behind them. They are in the learn-ed stage and we’re in the learning stage, so that will be a challenge. They are a good ballclub, well-coached, great organization.”
D’Antoni said with a team that is relatively inexperienced within their roles on the team, matchups against elite competition such as the Fighting Irish enable coaches to see what players rise up in those scenarios.
“It helps not only our guys figure out what to do by playing against good competition, it also helps coaches know what we have to do,” D’Antoni said. “It just shows us areas we have to grow in and it defines more roles within our team.”