HUNTINGTON — No column exists in the standings for moral victories, but if it did, Marshall University men’s basketball coach Danny D’Antoni might count Friday’s game as one.
The Thundering Herd (1-2) gave Notre Dame a tough game in a 74-64 loss Friday in Purcell Pavillion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. While Marshall never led, it reduced an early 17-point deficit to three points late before the Irish pulled away with free throws in the final two minutes.
“We had three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior on the court at times,” D’Antoni said. “Things look good. I think you’ll see some real improvement in their games.”
Sophomore guard Taevion Kinsey scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out five assists to go with two steals against the Irish (3-1). Iran Bennett, a 6-9 sophomore, scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Cam Brooks-Harris scored seven points, snagged seven rebounds and blocked two shots. Junior Jarrod West scored 14 points, pulled down five rebounds and issued three assists.
Marshall is adjusting to life as a slower-paced team than last season’s run-happy, four-guard squad that emphasized the fast break on nearly every possession. D’Antoni said the new style of play is a modification for all involved, from the coaches to the big men to the guards.
“We totally changed from a perimeter game to a half and half,” D’Antoni said. “That takes a while to learn, not only to score, but to learn how to pass the ball (inside). That stuff will work its way out as we go through the season. We’ll get a better feel for each other.”
The Herd’s next opportunity to improve comes at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the College of Charleston (2-1) at Cam Henderson Center. The Cougars opened with a 74-55 victory over South Carolina-Upstate and followed with an 84-80 triumph over Georgia State before falling 73-54 to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
“We have a good Charleston team coming in and if we’re not on our p’s and q’s, they’ll beat us,” D’Antoni said.