HUNTINGTON — Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap to the other team following a loss.
That’s what Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni elected to do following Thursday’s 88-80 loss to UAB at Bartow Arena.
D’Antoni’s praise also extended to his own team, which he felt also played well in the loss.
“We played a lot better than the first time we were down here,” D’Antoni said. “They played extremely well. They made tough shots and they did what they had to do to win.”
D’Antoni cited little things — cleaning up on the glass, knocking down opportunities when given — that were the difference in the contest. Those little things magnified over a near six-minute stretch of the second half when the Herd went without a field goal despite having several opportunities to do so.
That included several misses right at the rim by Iran Bennett. Bennett was a force underneath and finished with 17 points for the Herd, but D’Antoni felt the sophomore had several chances at the rim that he didn’t convert during a time when Marshall’s outside shots weren’t falling. That led to the extended drought that took UAB’s lead from four points to 18 before the Herd rallied late.
“He had a couple of little chippies that, if those would’ve gone in, it would have stabilized us at that time,” D’Antoni said. “Then, with the free throws, it would’ve been a (tighter) game and come down to the end, we’d see what happens.”
Free throws have been a consistent thorn in the Herd’s side all season, and such came to fruition again Thursday with Marshall going 10 of 18 from the line, including a stretch in which the team missed five straight. To his credit, Bennett made the most of his opportunities, knocking down 7 of his 9 chances at the line. However, the rest of the team was just 3 of 9.
For D’Antoni, the missed layups underneath and missed free throws fall under the same blanket — little mistakes based on focus that hinder the team’s ability to win games. In what ended up as a four-possession game, those plays determined success and failure.
“Little mistakes are game-winning type of mistakes,” D’Antoni said. “If we’re going to win the conference tournament, we’ve got to make sure we take care of those.
“We had the shots. We’re not making the key plays that allow you to be a team that is playing extremely well. This team (UAB) played extremely well. They played much better than they did when we were here the first time.”
UAB’s offensive success was a bit of a surprise, considering the Blazers came into the contest 13th out of 14 teams in Conference USA in scoring. However, the Blazers consistently knocked down contested shots while also getting key second-chance opportunities that allowed them to attack the rim.
As D’Antoni has preached throughout the season, he knows his team isn’t far off from being the league’s best, but it is up to the players to ensure that the team takes that next step.
“Again, we’re working our way down to Frisco and we’ll see what happens,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve got to get a little bit better in key points of the ballgame that determine whether we win or lose.”
Marshall (14-15, 8-8 C-USA) gets a chance to get back to the .500 mark overall on Wednesday when the Herd hosts Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. at Cam Henderson Center.