HUNTINGTON — Back in the late summer, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni opened up a workout to the public so fans and media could see newcomers Marko Sarenac and Goran Miladinovic.
The two European newcomers to the program possessed plenty of skill that was visible.
Sarenac, a 6-foot-7 player who can handle the basketball, distribute and knock down shots, was brought in to give versatility to the Herd with length that made him a matchup problem.
Miladinovic was a skilled 7-footer — a rarity in the Marshall circles — who gave the Herd a post presence on both ends while D’Antoni hoped he could help with rebounding issues that have plagued the team.
At the time, D’Antoni said the two would be projects during their first season, but they could help in some areas that were deficient.
With the 2019-20 season more than half over now, D’Antoni is trusting in those European players more and more, and their production is ahead of the curve in terms of what could have been expected in their first year.
Sarenac has entered the starting lineup at the 4-position and shown promise for the Herd’s offense while Miladinovic is starting to show the presence down low that excited D’Antoni when he signed them and got them on campus.
D’Antoni also knew the biggest adjustment for both would be to the speed of the American game, which has been a work-in-progress, but one that they are making strides in.
“They are both playing pretty well,” D’Antoni said. “It takes a while to learn the intensity of the game and how quick you have to be and the speed that’s around you.”
D’Antoni likened the transition to that within another sport — baseball, when facing pitchers of different speeds.
“If you are at 60 miles per hour and you go to 90, you can’t hit it when you first get in,” D’Antoni said. “But if you stay in there, you can start timing it up and you can do it.”
Sarenac cracked into the starting lineup and showed an element that Marshall needed at the 4-position — the ability to limit mistakes, especially on the defensive end.
However, from a size perspective, his body is not as advanced due to not having a Division I offseason for training yet.
Therefore, D’Antoni is tinkering around with ideas to maximize his abilities while not putting him at a disadvantage in terms of matchups.
Currently, Sarenac is averaging 5.3 points per game, but that production has increased to 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his last four outings as he got accustomed to the starting role.
For Miladinovic, the climb has been a bit slower as he gets acclimated to the speed and the exertion necessary to perform consistently while facing the physicality of the American game in the post.
However, recent games have seen an up-tick in his production as well, along with the development of a hook shot, which has been an offensive weapon as teams tried to force him away from the basket.
“He does some good things,” D’Antoni said. “His efficiency has gotten better. His production hasn’t, at times, because he gets too tired, but his production is better. He’s pretty consistent. If he gets the ball in there, you’re going to get a jump hook — and he’s getting rebounds.”
In his last five games, Miladinovic is averaging 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. Those numbers are skewed by an outing in the win over FIU in which he had just one rebound in four minutes after D’Antoni didn’t feel he was ready to play — another area that comes with youth.
In the other four contests, however, he has notched at least eight points on three occasions and five or more rebounds in two games despite playing limited minutes.
Such production in those minutes allows D’Antoni to sub for fellow big man Iran Bennett a bit more freely, which allows Bennett to stay fresh as well.
D’Antoni did say that he wants the rebounding numbers to improve, which is based on securing the basketball and not allowing smaller guards to poke it away as he looks to grasp it.
“It’s not so much his strength, it’s his technique,” D’Antoni said. “He’s got to learn to snatch the ball. He catches it and leaves it out. We’ve got to get him to where he understands he’s got to snatch rebounds. It’s a focus thing. It’s not a physical thing.”
D’Antoni is well-versed in dealing with European players, having had guys like Aleksa Nikolic, Milan Mijovic, Ajdin Penava and Ante Sustic in a Marshall uniform previously.
Of those players, Penava was the one who panned out the best, becoming the nation’s leading shot-blocker. And D’Antoni admits that even Penava wasn’t necessarily as far along with his comfort level during his first year as what Sarenac or Miladinovic currently are.
For D’Antoni, it is all about progression as the European players get acclimated.
Given where they are, though, they are miles from where they started — just like their journey to Marshall.
“They are making steps toward where we want them,” D’Antoni said. “They aren’t there yet, but they could get there. It’s a long journey.”