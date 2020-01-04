HUNTINGTON — Marshall University men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has visions of winning a Conference USA championship in the 2019-20 season.
As the Thundering Herd started that trek on Thursday against Rice, D’Antoni made a lineup switch that was geared toward helping his team be at its best throughout conference play.
D’Antoni’s foresight — or “four” sight, one could say — involved moving Darius George into the starting lineup and bringing Jannson Williams off the bench as a spark — a flip from the entire non-conference season.
It paid off with the four position having one of its more-efficient performances of the season — especially on the offensive end.
D’Antoni was quick to point out that it was not a demotion for Williams; instead, it was more the product of what George had accomplished in a recent surge that has the Herd as winners in five of six games.
“Since we’ve gone 5-1, he’s had some really good ballgames,” D’Antoni said. “He really earned that position. It wasn’t trying to demote Jannson. It was just that George earned it.”
A change like that to the starting lineup could cause some difficulties in rhythm and chemistry, but Thursday’s contest proved that there was none of that present with all of the fours contributing in big ways.
Marshall’s three main players at the four spot — George, Williams and Mikel Beyers — produced 23 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and three steals.
As a team, Marshall (7-7, 1-0 C-USA) was plus-29 with George on the court — the highest of any Marshall player — and he contributed seven points and six rebounds. Williams led the offensive charge from the group with nine points and registering three rebounds, three blocks and two assists, while Beyers added seven points. More important, those three players each shot over 50 percent from the floor, which is a stark contrast to the early part of the season in which Williams and Beyers struggled to find their rhythm.
Especially in the case of Williams, the move could have been tough, but teammates lauded how he handled it by putting forth a productive effort in which he showed the ability to impact all areas of the game.
“I want to really applaud Jannson, honestly,” Marshall junior guard Jarrod West said. “He came off the bench and produced today. I’m happy for him. I thought he did a great job on defense.”
Having all three of the four position players start out conference play strong could be critical going into Saturday’s 2 p.m. contest against North Texas.
The Mean Green features a scheme that could see the Herd cycle through lineups, which may include Williams or Beyers also being on the court as a five at times in lieu of centers Iran Bennett and Goran Miladinovic.
“They are very athletic and have five guys that can shoot, so it’s going to be a challenge for Goran and Iran because they have five guys at perimeter — they play five-out — and they try to get up into you defensively like we do,” D’Antoni said.
Regardless of what the lineup may bring, Thursday night’s performance against Rice — a contest in which the Herd shot 58 percent, including 67 percent in the second half — gives D’Antoni confidence to adjust as needed down low without fear of a production drop-off on either end of the court.