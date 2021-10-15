CHAPMANVILLE — It was Brody Dalton’s night.
Needless to say Chapmanville Regional High School football coach James Barker was happy to have Dalton back.
Dalton, the Tigers’ starting junior quarterback, accounted for all six of Chapmanville’s touchdowns, running for five and passing for the other as Chapmanville rolled to a 40-16 homecoming win over Wayne on Friday night at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
Dalton, who had missed the Tigers’ last two games with a nasty cut on his non-throwing hand which required 11 stitches, rushed 16 times for 169 yards and was 6 of 11 passing for 117 yards and a TD.
Dalton, a three-sport standout and also an All-State basketball and baseball player, scored on TD runs covering 9, 35, 12, 8 and 31 yards.
He added a 10-yard touchdown strike to Will Kirkendall.
“Having Brody back obviously changed what things we can do on offense,” Barker said. “I think you saw a glimpse of how good we can be when he’s back there at quarterback. We had a really good bye week last week and we got to practice with him. We had a really good week of practice in preparation for this game. He was the focal point of our game plan.”
Dalton scored all five of his touchdowns in the first half as Chapmanville raced out to a 33-8 lead.
Kohl Farmer added 102 yards rushing on 13 carries on the evening for the Tigers.
Chapmanville did not need to punt all night.
The Tigers won for only the second time this season, improving to 2-5 overall and 2-5 in the Cardinal Conference. Wayne dropped to 2-6, 1-5.
Chapmanville had been snake-bitten in three of their losses this season to Sissonville (24-20), Winfield (28-24) and Scott (26-23) by a combined 11 points.
“We felt like we were the best 1-5 team in the state,” Barker said. “It feels better now to say that we are the best 2-5 team in the state but we’ll take it. These kids are resilient and we’re proud of them.”
Wayne coach Tom Harmon said it was his team’s luck that Dalton was back.
“It figures,” he said. “They have some nice players and they did a nice job of mixing up the things they do. They do a lot of stuff and they do it well. Our inability to get first downs in the first half kind of set the tone. You have to finish drives and we didn’t do that.”
The Pioneers’ Jaxson Damron scored both of Wayne’s touchdowns on runs of 27 and 14.
Dalton reached the end zone on Chapmanville’s opening drive on a 9-yard run with 7:19 to go in the first quarter. After the Evan Plumley kick, CRHS led 7-0.
Dalton’s 35-yard TD run on the second drive made it 14-0 Tigers with 4:22 showing on the first quarter clock.
Chapmanville then made it three drives and three scores with Dalton’s 12-yard TD run with 10:21 to go until halftime as the Tigers led 20-0. Plumley’s PAT kick was blocked by Levi Gilkerson.
Wayne QB James Spradlin was then intercepted by Keith Kennedy, giving the Tigers a golden opportunity at the Pioneers’ 29.
Three plays later, Dalton scored on an 8-yard TD run as the Tigers led 27-0 with 7:52 to go until halftime.
Damron put the Pioneers on the board with 5:26 left as he scored on a 27-yard TD jaunt. Isaiah Smith caught the 2-point conversion pass from Spradlin, making it a 27-8 ballgame.
The Tigers led 33-8 at the break after Dalton took it to the house on a 31-yard touchdown run with at the 2:49 mark.
Dalton had 152 yards rushing and 70 more yards in the air at the intermission.
With 3:33 to go in the third, the Dalton-to-Kirkendall TD pass upped the Chapmanville lead to 40-8.
Wayne scored once more with 1:39 left in the game on Damron’s 14-yard TD run. Spradlin connected with Preston Childs on the 2-point conversion pass.
Chapmanville beat Wayne for only the fourth time in its history spanning 26 games and going back to 1966.
The Tigers also got revenge for last year’s 28-14 loss to the Pioneers.
Chapmanville had defeated Wayne, 7-6, on 2019, breaking a 15-game skid dating back to 2004.
The two teams did not play each other from 1992-2003. The Tigers’ only other wins over Wayne were in 1990-91 as Chapmanville won 22-6 and 19-18.
“We knew that Wayne is a tough team and we knew that they could start fast,” Barker said. “It was nice to win the homecoming game.”
The Tigers are scheduled to return to action next Friday night at county rival Logan. Wayne travels to play at Sissonville next week. Both games are slated to kickoff at 7 p.m.
Morgan Adams was crowned at halftime as the CRHS homecoming queen. She was crowned by 2019 homecoming queen Jenna Barker. CRHS did not have a homecoming game last year.