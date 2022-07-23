The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — While guiding youth football players through warmups at the second annual Dalton Tucker football camp, Marshall University director of sports performance Ben Ashford spotted something that briefly stole his attention.

What caught Ashford’s attention? A young football player with a T-shirt from last year’s first camp, hosted by Tucker in his hometown of Paris, Kentucky.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

