CHARLESTON -- Amya Damon scored 19 points and snared 12 rebounds to lead Huntington St. joe to a 47-43 victory over Capital Saturday afternoon in girls high school basketball.
Julie Preservati scored 11 points for the Irish (6-1), who play host to Hannan at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
WAYNE 59, POINT PLEASANT 18: Alana Eves scored 23 points as the Pioneers pounded the visiting Big Blacks.
Wayne (7-0) entertains Scott on Monday.
Boys
ST. MARYS 69, WAHAMA 37: The Blue Devils made seven 3-pointers in the second quarter as part of a 29-9 run to pull away from the White Falcons in Mason, West Virginia.
Ben Long and Grant Barnhart scored 17 points, 11 in the second period, to lead St. Marys (4-2 overall, 3-1 Little Kanawha Conference). Luke Webb scored 13 points. Sawyer VanMatre paced Wahama (1-5, 1-4) with 18 points.
ST. MARYS 10 29 19 11 -- 69: Long 17, Barnhart 17, Webb 13, Wilson 6, Powell 6, Lawhorn 3, Rice 2, Moore 2, Cox 2, Stanton 1.
WAHAMA 9 9 9 10 -- 37: S. VanMatre 18, Lloyd 6, M. VanMatre 6, Zuspan 3, McCallister 2, Gray 2.
POCA 65, CLARKSBURG NOTRE DAME 60: Isaac McKneely scored 26 points to help the Dots (5-1) beat the Irish (1-3). Jaidyn West scored 38 points to lead Clarksburg Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS GROVE 58, NEW BOSTON 53: The Bulldogs overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Tigers in the Ohio Division IV state semifinals at the University of Dayton.
Columbus Grove used a 24-9 run to rally and reach its first state title game since 2006. The Bulldogs will face Botkins at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the championship contest.
Blake Reynolds led Columbus Grove with 22 points. Tayt Birnesser scored 14 points and Gabe Clement 12. Kyle Sexton paced New Boston with 14 points. De'Von Jones chipped in 12.
NEW BOSTON 12 14 18 9 -- 53: Jones 12, Jackson 5, T. Voiers 6, Sexton 14, Clark 7, B. Voiers 9.
COLUMBUS GROVE 18 9 10 21 -- 58: Reynolds 22, T. Bimesser 14, Clement 12, Sautter 2, Halker 6, Schroeder 2, B. Birmesser 0.