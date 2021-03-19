HUNTINGTON -- Whatever team-building exercises Huntington St. Joe High School girls basketball Shannon Lewis has been using, he might want to continue.
"We did a little team bonding the other day and we're all becoming really close," said Ramey George, who grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and scored five points in the Irish's 81-47 victory over visiting Tolsia Friday.
George's performance was one of several spectacular efforts, with Amya Damon leading the way with 35 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Lee scored 10 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for a second St. Joe double double. Lacee Smith scored 12 points and Julia Preservati 10.
"Oh my gosh," George said in response to being told she had 14 rebounds. "I didn't even know that."
George wasn't the only Irish play oblivious to her statistics. Damon said she had no idea she turned in such a prolific double double.
"Honestly, I didn't even know," Damon said. "Our team played well, so that motivated me to play well."
St. Joe (5-1), tied for fifth in Class AAA in the Associated Press poll, played well, but so did the Rebels (3-2), at least until the fourth quarter. Tolsia was within 50-40 after Kylea Pollinger's 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the third quarter. The Irish, though, finished on a 31-7 run and scored the final 22 points of the game to pull away.
"They're better than some of the teams we played," George said. "We didn't play down like we have sometimes. We kept our intensity up."
St. Joe has just seven players, but pushed the pace throughout and appeared nearly as fresh in the fourth quarter as in the first. The rapidity of the game led the Rebels to commit 19 turnovers. Combined with a minus-18 rebounding stat, the errors were enough to doom Tolsia to defeat.
Pollinger led the Rebels with 11 points and eight rebounds. Julie Boone and Kerigan Salmons each scored 10 points.
The Irish return to the court at 2 p.m. Saturday at Capital. Tolsia next plays at 6 p.m. on March 27 when it entertains Tug Valley.
TOLSIA 12 14 13 8 -- 47: Simpkins 0, Browning 9, Sturgill 0, K. Young 3, J. Young 2, J. Boone 10,Block 2, Pilkins 0, Salmons 10.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 19 19 17 26 -- 81: L, Smith 12, Damon 35, George 5, Preservati 10, Ransbottom 5, M. Smith 6, Lee 10.