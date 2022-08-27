GLENHAYES, W.Va.— It almost took two days for the opening game of the 100th season of Wayne football to come to a conclusion.
It was worth the wait for the Pioneers.
Wayne rolled to a 28-0 halftime lead, and cruised past host Tolsia, 50-14 at Wilts Salmons Athletic Field.
The two teams waited out a 2 hour, 45 minute lightning delay that started midway through the second quarter. The game concluded at 11:53 p.m. on Friday night.
Jaxson Damron ran for 104 yards and scored three first half touchdowns for Wayne. Rylen Murdock caught four passes for 112 yards and a score, while Harry Sowards picked up a fumble and returned it 58 yards for a score.
Tolsia struggled to get going offensively. The Rebels had just 32 total yards of offense in the first half.
A bright spot for the Rebels was kickoff returns. David Dingess had what would have been a 76-yard scoring return called back by penalty. Then in the second half, Dingess fumbled a kickoff return, but teammate Braden Ratcliff picked it up and returned the kick 67-yards for Tolsia’s first score of the season.
Grady Spradlin threw for 142 yards and two scores. In addition to the scoring toss to Murdock, the junior also connected with Kaden Watts on a 28-yard score.
WAYNE 7 21 15 7—50
TOLSIA 0 0 6 8—14
W-Damron 1 run (Estep kick)
W-Sowards 58 fumble return (Estep kick)
W-Damron 36 run (Estep kick)
W-Damron 25 run (Estep kick)
W-Watts 28 pass from Spradlin (Damron run)
T-B. Ratcliff 67 kick return (run failed)
W-Mathis 13 run (Estep kick)
T-Williamson 2 run (Williamson run)
W-Murdock 78 pass from Spradlin (Estep kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING — (W): Damron 11-104, Mathis 5-46, Murdock 3-41, Fry 1-13, Spradlin 2-7, Gilliam 3-0. (T): Litton 9-47, C. Ratcliff 9-20, Jarrell 3-15, Dingess 3-4, Jordan 1-1, Williamson 7-(-18).
PASSING — (W): Spradlin 6-10-0, 142 yards. (T) : Williamson 3-5-0, 25 yards; C. Ratcliff 1-2-0, 27 yards.
RECEIVING —(W): Murdock 4-112, Watts 1-28, Gilliam 1-2. (T): B. Ratcliff 1-27, Dingess 3-25.
