SPRING VALLEY — Allie Daniels started to talk about how she played, then stopped mid-sentence and changed the conversation to her team.
“I knew I ... We need to win that game,” Daniels said. “I knew I needed to play tough and make all my shots.”
Daniels let her play speak for her. The 6-foot-1 sophomore scored 20 points and pulled down 22 rebounds to lead Spring Valley (11-2) to a 57-42 victory over Huntington High (6-5) Friday at the Wolves Den.
Daniels was 8 for 11 from the floor and 4 for 4 from the free throw line. She posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds by halftime.
“She had a great night,” Timberwolves coach Bo Miller said of Daniels. “Overall, it was a great team win. Our defense locked them down in the second half. We played great team defense in the second half.”
Spring Valley, ranked third in Class AAAA, led 30-24 at halftime and pulled away in the last 16 minutes. The Timberwolves created just seven turnovers, but dogged Highlanders shooters. Huntington High, No. 6 in Class AAAA, made just 14 of 46 shots (30.4%) and 1 of 12 from 3-point range. The Highlanders didn’t perform well at the foul line, an ongoing problem all season, hitting just 13 of 22 (59%).
Spring Valley outrebounded Huntington High 33-27.
“We rebounded and that was the key,” Miller said. “We’ve been emphasizing rebounding, and we rebounded tonight. We knew the key to winning this game was keeping them off the boards.”
Miller needed to reemphasize that point early. Huntington High’s Amara Jackson grabbed five rebounds in the first quarter and finished with seven.
The Timberwolves led by either four or six points from 2:47 of the second quarter to 1:42 of the third before Daniels’ basket from the block sparked a 7-0 run. The Highlanders pulled within 44-36 after Ella Giles’ layup to begin the fourth quarter, but Daniels scored again from inside to start an 8-0 run to put the contest out of reach.
“We put it away when we had to,” Miller said. “We let them get back in it a little bit, but then we got it into people’s hands and made plays. We shared the ball. Everybody scored a basket down the stretch.”
Spring Valley won despite leading scorer Brooklyn Ellis, who averages 18 points per game, scoring just three points. Hallie Bailey, though, scored 12 and Haleigh Crum and Dria Parker each chipped in 11. Bailey also issued nine assists, made three steals and blocked two shots.
Jackson led Huntington High with 12 points.
Daniels said beating the Highlanders twice in the same season for the first time since 2017 was an accomplishment. She praised the two-time defending state champions and said she hopes the Timberwolves can earn a state title this season.
“I’m very excited,” Daniels said. “I’m really looking forward to the next part of our season and hope we make it to state. We haven’t been to the state tournament for a long time and never have won it. I hope this is the year.”
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Spring Valley visits St. Albans. Huntington High goes to Capital.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 11 13 10 8 — 42: Jackson 3-16 0-0 6-6 12, Turner 1-4 0-3 3-6 5, Cristus 2-9 0-0 1-3 5, Sloan 2-4 0-0 1-2 5, Giles 2-5 1-3 1-2 6, De La Rosa 1-1 0-0 1-3 3, Smith 3-7 0-0 0-0 6. Totals: 14-46 1-12 13-22 42.
SPRING VALLEY 12 18 14 13 — 57: Crum 5-9 1-4 0-0 11, Bailey 4-10 1-4 3-6 12, Ellis 1-7 0-1 1-3 3, Parker 4-9 2-6 1-2 11, Daniels 8-11 0-0 4-4 20.
Rebounds: HH 27 (Jackson 7), SV 33 (Daniels 22). Team rebounds: HH 2, SV 1. Deadball rebounds: HH 4, SV 3. Steals: HH 6 (Giles 3), SV 6 (Bailey 3). Blocked shots: HH 1 (Smith), SV 3 (Bailey 2). Fouls: HH 15, SV 10. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.