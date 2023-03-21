HUNTINGTON — Twenty-four wins was enough to make a point.
D'Antoni and the Marshall men's basketball team doubled their win total from a season ago in the 2022-23 campaign in a "prove it" year for the Herd's head man and the coaching staff.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — Twenty-four wins was enough to make a point.
D'Antoni and the Marshall men's basketball team doubled their win total from a season ago in the 2022-23 campaign in a "prove it" year for the Herd's head man and the coaching staff.
On Tuesday, D'Antoni agreed to a three-year contract extension to keep him at the helm of the program through 2026. It was one of multiple contracts for athletic department personnel that were approved in an emergency meeting by the Marshall Board of Governors on Tuesday.
The Board of Governors' Athletic Committee met first to discuss making the recommendation before the entire board reconvened for deliberation prior to moving into executive session, out of which they took action authorizing university president Brad Smith to sign off on the new deal.
Board member Kathy D'Antoni, Dan's sister, recused herself from the vote which was otherwise unanimous.
"I love coaching and I love our team," D'Antoni said. "My first year here was a dream come true, and it's the same as I go into my 10th. I've got a great fan base and I enjoy living here. We've got a great team coming back. We look forward to adding a bit to what we've got and seeing if we can't make another run and finish up a little stronger in these next three years."
Last summer, D'Antoni and newly minted athletic director Christian Spears agreed to a series of four one-year contracts, and at the conclusion of each season, the two were to sit down and evaluate the future of the program and determine the best course of action moving forward.
Tuesday's decision nullifies that previous plan and indicates Spears' confidence in D'Antoni even after a season with much promise fizzled out late.
In nine seasons under D'Antoni, Marshall is 164-128, with seven winning seasons, including four in which the Herd has reached the 20-win plateau.
"I am convinced that if we all stay together, we can do something spectacular," Spears said. "We have a team that cares about each other, a coach that is committed to our program and our community, and a community that rallies behind us all. Combine that with aligned leadership, and we know that great things are in store for our basketball program."
2023-24 will be the Marshall Hall of Famer's 10th at the helm of the program for which he played and was an assistant coach. After being hired on a four-year contract in 2014, D'Antoni led the Thundering Herd to a Conference USA title and its first-ever NCAA Tournament win in 2018, then to a CIT (now The Basketball Classic) title in 2019.
The years that followed fell short of expectations and after just the second losing season of his tenure in 2021-22 when the Herd finished 12-21, a quick turnaround cemented him in his role for at least one more season.
Marshall ended this past season 24-8 but fell short of a conference title in its inaugural year in the Sun Belt Conference, was not given an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament or NIT, and elected not to play in lower-tier postseason tournaments.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.