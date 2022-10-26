HUNTINGTON — As Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni prepares his team for the 2022-23 season, he has an issue that hasn’t necessarily been the case in the past.
D’Antoni has several options in his frontcourt that can produce combinations on the floor to benefit the team — combinations that he will test with different lineups during the Thundering Herd’s two exhibition contests, the first of which is at 7 p.m. Friday against the University of Charleston.
Marshall’s ninth-year coach did not hesitate to say where he felt his team’s talent level stacks up, as a whole, based on the variety of frontcourt options.
“This is the best team we’ve ever had, top to bottom,” D’Antoni said. “Now, whether they’ll play the best, we’ll see.”
Freshman Micah Handlogten has come on strong early, pushing returnee Goran Miladinovic throughout the preseason practice sessions at the center position, giving D’Antoni plenty to chew on in the post.
“I’ve seen his activity, and he’s smart,” D’Antoni said. “He doesn’t quit playing. He’s skilled, he’s got great hands and he can run our speed.”
In the team’s recent scrimmage, Handlogten logged a game-best 14 rebounds and added five assists.
Not to be outdone, Miladinovic scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
D’Antoni said Handlogten’s presence turned the lights on upstairs for Miladinovic and it has been good to see him respond positively.
“Certainly, it wasn’t anything that I said because it didn’t work for three years,” D’Antoni said. “So obviously, Micah coming in and saying, ‘OK, you don’t want to play, big fella? I do.’ The big fella came back and said, ‘Wait a second. I want to play.’ It’s not going to be easy because coach is looking the other way now, but maybe that was it.
“It seems like the lights are flickering — it’s flickering, but I’m not going to give him that it’s fully on yet. At least there’s light in there. We keep him moving and we’ll be OK.”
In addition to those two at the center spot, Aymeric Toussaint gives the Herd a banger inside to aid in rebounding and finishing at the rim.
For D’Antoni, the beauty of this year’s setup is that he can roll into situational frontcourts based on matchups instead of trying to minimize disadvantages, which allows the Herd to be the aggressor in that regard.
As an example, Marshall’s lineup could go athletic and push forward Obinna Anochili-Killen to the center spot and go with either forward Jacob Conner or Wyatt Fricks in there, too, which maximizes shooting potential from the outside.
“We can put O over there and put Fricks in as a ‘4’ or sometimes put Fricks at the ‘5’ and use Jacob with him,” D’Antoni said. “We have a lot of options. It kind of scares me in one way because I get to make decisions, but we have options on the inside, though, depending on how big they are or how they play — their style.”
One frontcourt option that Marshall expected to have may not be available for quite some time.
D’Antoni confirmed forward Chase McKey has a torn meniscus and will have surgery later this week. That will sideline McKey indefinitely and could lead to a medical redshirt.
