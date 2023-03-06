PENSACOLA, Fla. — The postseason hopes of the Thundering Herd men’s basketball team are hanging in the balance.
The NCAA March Madness Tournament is out of the question with the Sun Belt’s lone representation going to the winner of the conference tournament.
Southern Miss earned an automatic bid to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) by winning the league’s regular season title but the Golden Eagles were one-and-done in Pensacola, losing in the quarterfinals after entering as the top seed.
That presents that question of whether or not the selection committee deems the SBC competitive enough to warrant an at-large bid for the NIT, which will release the 32-team bracket on Sunday, March 12.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni hopes his team gets a look, presenting his case after a loss to Texas State in the quarterfinal round of the SBC tournament on Saturday, which was the Herd’s first and only game.
“Do I think we can play in the tournament? Yes,” D’Antoni said confidently, not specifying the NCAA or NIT. “I hope they put a lot of stuff on the regular season. One game doesn’t make a team.”
He continued to talk to that point while prodding Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill, who was seated in the back of the room, to fight for the league’s representation in major postseason tournaments.
“I don’t know where we are but maybe (Gill) has some ‘ins’ somewhere where he can right a good resume, pull some strings and give us a chance. I think we’d be a good competitive team in the NCAA or NIT,” D’Antoni added.
The NCAA and NIT are the money makers. Next in the pecking order in the College Basketball Invitational, a 16-team field in which schools that are selected and choose to compete pay a $27,500 entry fee to do so. The Basketball Classic, formerly known as the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT), is a fourth-tier, pay-to-play tournament that offers bids exclusively to mid-major schools.
While some schools would be willing to pay and host postseason games, and Marshall has done exactly that in previous years, a lower-level tournament might not be of interest to the Herd this season after winning 24 regular season games.
James Madison, which won 21 games in the regular season and lost in the SBC semifinals, has that exact mindset.
“The only one we’ll entertain is the NIT. Our league deserves multiple teams in the NIT,” Dukes coach Mark Byington said. “Southern Miss is in there, I believe us and Marshall and if Louisiana doesn’t get (to the NCAA) they deserve it, but I know what the NIT is going to do, I know how it is.”
JMU is Byington’s second coaching stop in the Sun Belt Conference, the first was with Georgia Southern as the men’s basketball coach and he knows the unwritten rules that come with being a “one-bid league” such as the Sun Belt. D’Antonio knows the feeling too, spending the first eight years of his tenure in Conference USA.
“(Marshall) is a mid-major and that makes it more difficult but there will be a lot of teams in the NCAA that don’t have that record (24-8) and it is what it is,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve got my fingers crossed.”
D’Antoni did not say whether or not Marshall would consider playing in the CBI or The Basketball Classic but said the team would be ready if an invite to the NIT was offered.
“The resume is pretty good,” D’Antoni said. “We beat Toledo who won the MAC regular season, Morehead State won the OVC (regular season) and we beat them, Greensboro was (near the top) of their conference and we lost a close one to them. We beat some good teams and have a good resume. 24-7 is a good season.”