HUNTINGTON -- Moments after Marshall's men's basketball team got done with its final exhibition game against Pikeville, head coach Dan D'Antoni had already turned his attention to the regular-season opener.
That opener comes against Queens University -- a program that not many have ever heard of.
D'Antoni has, though, and he knows his team is heading into a buzz saw Monday at Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"No one really knows about them, but they are really good," D'Antoni said. "We're going to have our hands full with them."
Queens University is making its debut at the Division I level against Marshall at 7 p.m. Monday at Curry Arena, which means the stakes and the atmosphere will be live in the 2,500-seat venue.
The Royals are beginning play in the Atlantic Sun Conference after moving up from Division II, where they won 30 games a year ago before losing to Augusta in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional on a last-second 3-pointer.
"They are used to winning and we have to be ready," D'Antoni said. "We are their first Division I game and we're going into their house. It's not going to be easy."
D'Antoni also said that Queens returns four starters from the team that won so many games a year ago, meaning that experience will also not be a problem for the Royals.
"You know, they've played some really good teams and beat them -- Wake Forest, VCU and a couple others," D'Antoni said. "They aren't going to be scared going into it."
As the regular season starts, Marshall's players are looking to get the season -- and the tenure in the Sun Belt Conference -- off to a fast start. Monday would serve as a good road win in a hostile atmosphere.
It would be easy for the players to see that Queens was a Division II team a year ago and take the Royals lightly, but veteran Marshall guards Andrew Taylor and Taevion Kinsey said the onus was on them to make sure everyone's focus is where it needs to be.
"We've got Queens next week and going up against a solid opponent like that is really going ot push us to another level," Taylor said. "Me, Tae and Kam (Curfman) have to take control of this team and make sure everybody is doing their jobs."
As the team got back to practice on Thursday evening, D'Antoni said he really liked the majority of the film from both exhibitions -- especially the pace of the players and the effort shown in the little things, which included getting on the floor after the basketball and boxing out for rebounds.
Still, D'Antoni kept his team in a film session for nearly an hour to go over some of the things that he felt the players could improve on heading into the start of the regular season.
As the team came out to the floor following film session, D'Antoni had one short message for his players.
"Let's go! Let's get better!" D'Antoni yelled. "Now is when it matters."
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
