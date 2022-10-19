HUNTINGTON -- For Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey, there has been nothing easy about the last six months.
The first "easy" came on Wednesday in the Big Easy as Kinsey joined head coach Dan D'Antoni at the Sun Belt men's basketball media days at the Superdome in New Orleans.
As Kinsey spoke about his team, there was talk of last season's struggles, which reminded him of the work that was still to be done to erase the memories of last year's 12-21 season.
Those memories were the driving force behind his offseason work.
"I never stopped working," Kinsey said. "There's not one time or probably not one day that I haven't worked out. Just these past two days being here (in New Orleans) is kind of killing me because I want to be out there working out and practicing."
Kinsey was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference first team earlier this week and is expected to be one of the league's top performers after finishing in the top 10 in points (19.1 per game) and assists (4.2) in Conference USA last season.
Those numbers had several calls inquiring about Kinsey in the offseason, but the senior from Columbus decided to return to the Thundering Herd for one last year.
Just as Marshall has been good to Kinsey, he wanted to make sure that he left Marshall on a good note -- and 12-21 wasn't it for him.
"I definitely didn't want go and make a decision to leave after ending off on a bad note like that," Kinsey said. "I wanted to make sure I ended this thing right and that we all came back on one accord and tried to pull this thing together."
D'Antoni said Kinsey's loyalty and commitment to the program and community are just as important to his success as his abilities on the floor.
The Herd's ninth-year coach also said Kinsey doesn't just speak on being bought in to Marshall. Instead, he proves it each day.
"If you get up at 6:30 like I do every morning, you pass him going into the arena," D'Antoni said. "He is dedicated to being as good as he can possibly be. I can go on about his basketball prowess and his efforts to be as good as he can be, but I would be short-changing who he is, which is the person."
Along with Kinsey, the addition of VMI transfer guard Kamdyn Curfman and return of guard Andrew Taylor -- both All-Sun Belt Conference third-team selections -- gives Marshall a formidable backcourt that has the Herd in the mention for the top backcourt in the Sun Belt.
Kinsey said that, in itself, was plenty of reason to get back to Huntington for one last ride -- one he thinks will be enjoyable for his team and for the community, too.
"Just having the unit back that we are getting back (in 2022-23), it just brings a lot to the table," Kinsey said.
Marshall's first exhibition matchup is a 7 p.m. contest against University of Charleston on Oct. 28 at Cam Henderson Center.
The Herd opens its 2022-23 regular season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
