HUNTINGTON -- Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni started Monday's presser joking around with the production team for his Zoom interview about not complaining about the weather.
After all, D'Antoni always has been a sunny type of guy.
Marshall men's basketball team is going through some dark times right now, having dropped nine straight games.
However, that hasn't changed D'Antoni's demeanor in the least.
Like all associated with the program, D'Antoni is feeling the struggles, but he still sees the sunshine through the clouds.
On Monday, D'Antoni shined some light on what he felt was progress in the team amidst its slump.
"I always look for the bright side," D'Antoni said. "This could be the bright side, maybe. We're not making shots, obviously. We're within five to 10 points shooting that [poorly]. Four years ago, with our best team, if we'd have shot that, we'd get blown away.
"We've got some thing that we're doing right in that we're able to compete shooting that poorly."
With the offensive struggles seeming to be a constant for the Thundering Herd, much emphasis has been put on the defensive end, where the coaching staff has tinkered with how to get the team in position to compete.
That has included a little bit of everything, including a zone defense, which went against D'Antoni's grain.
"We tweaked our defense a little bit," D'Antoni said. "We experimented with the zone some -- all for naught because I think we played better doing what we've done for years."
While Marshall still lost a pair of road contests last week -- 70-66 loss at FIU and 71-60 at Florida Atlantic -- the defensive end was much improved, which gives D'Antoni promise moving forward.
FIU shot 46% from the floor against the Herd while Florida Atlantic hit just 43%. Both teams hit 31% of their 3-point attempts.
Both margins are below the Herd's season averages allowed, which D'Antoni praises.
The Florida Atlantic game was especially one that was telling for D'Antoni, who saw his team allow 90 points in a loss in Huntington to the Owls just two weeks ago before limiting FAU to 71 on Saturday.
The difference? Going back to what had worked for D'Antoni's teams for years.
"We started going back defensively to where it's a mixture of a man and a zone together," D'Antoni said. "It's kind of a hodgepodge of a defense, but the kids have it down and they feel comfortable in it."
D'Antoni said the team's offensive struggles have made the staff look further into the defensive end of the floor this year, which he feels will make the team stronger as it works to get out of its offensive funk.
"We've really looked at what we can do to better our defense, which we might not have seen if we were scoring," D'Antoni said. "We're looking at how we're [defending] our pick-and-rolls -- technique, spacing -- much more careful because we're not making shots.
"If we can correct those problems, and all of the sudden start making shots, it could be a blessing that we had a hard time for a while, although it doesn't feel like that right now."
As Marshall (7-12 overall, 0-6 Conference USA) looks to Thursday's home game with Middle Tennessee (12-6, 3-2), D'Antoni finds his Herd facing a Blue Raiders team that has endured some similar struggles.
Middle Tennessee is shooting less than 1% better than Marshall from the floor and is also under 30% from 3-point range, just as the Herd is.
With the Herd going back to a comfortable defense, D'Antoni's hope is that it sparks the offensive game, too, which leads to the end of the losing streak.