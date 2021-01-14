HUNTINGTON – The two head coaches involved in the Marshall-Western Kentucky men’s basketball series go by the names Dan and Rick, but they may as well be named Tom and Jerry.
That’s because the series has taken on a cat-and-mouse feel for the last several years with both having their programs near the top of Conference USA at the end of the season.
For Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni, he knows which side of the cat-and-mouse game he likes.
“I like the cat-and-mouse game that I'm the cat and I catch the mouse every damn time, you know,” D'Antoni said. "That being chased all the time is no fun. I'd rather try to catch them."
The two teams are consistently two of the most entertaining teams in Conference USA, which puts them under the microscope league-wide.
D’Antoni even joked about how that buzz gets amplified when the two teams meet.
“We’re probably the victims in all of it,” D’Antoni said of he and Stansbury. “We’re the victim if we lose and we’re the hero if we win because the players are just going to go at each other.”
While each meeting between the teams takes on greater importance due to the rivalry and league importance, it has also forged a mutual respect between D’Antoni and Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury, who go about the game in similar fashions.
“He keeps the game in pretty good proper perspective,” D’Antoni said. “He understands that players win games and I do too.”
That respect built this week as Marshall was faced with a difficult situation.
Marshall’ players were set to come off of quarantine in time for a scheduled Thursday matchup in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but the team would have had no practice in since coming off its quarantine due to contact tracing.
Stansbury and Western Kentucky agreed to move the game to Friday’s 5 p.m. start instead, which drew praise from D’Antoni.
“He’s been good to me,” D’Antoni said. “He moved the game – gave us one more day. He didn’t have to do that.”
That gesture sets up a nationally-televised contest on CBS Sports Network from E.A. Diddle Arena on Friday afternoon that will see some NBA-caliber talent in Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey and Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey.
Bassey is a four-time Conference USA Player of the Week so far this season and an All-American candidate, averaging 16.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.
Kinsey leads Conference USA in scoring at 21.4 points per game and is sixth in assists at 4.2 per game.
The complimenting pieces for each teams are talented as well.
Marshall’s Jarrod West leads Conference USA in assists (6.8) and is second in steals (3.1) per game. West also averages 13.4 points per game, which is No. 14 in the league.
Western Kentucky’s Taevion Hollingsworth also averages 14.8 points per game while combining with Josh Anderson to forge one of the league’s most athletic back-courts.
It brings talent to what has become Conference USA’s most fun rivalry with a down-home flavor in a spread out league.
“You’ve got West Virginia and Kentucky – Hatfield and McCoys,” D’Antoni said. “Well, a little further west, but still the same.”
After the teams meet at 5 p.m. on Friday in Bowling Green, each team turns around and travels to Huntington for a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday afternoon.