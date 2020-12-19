HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni seems to be in possession of a problem that many coaches would like to be in position to figure out.
D’Antoni has plenty of options with which to work, but only 40 minutes of game action to fit them in.
Talent is never a bad problem to have, and D’Antoni said he is consistently working to get minutes for all the players who have earned them.
His issue is that all of them, in his perspective, have earned the right to be on the court because of the way they go in practice.
“It’s tough with minutes,” D’Antoni said. “You’ve got Mike (Beyers) who can add a lot of things and (Darius) George who adds a lot. There’s Jannson (Williams) and Obinna (Anochili-Killen) and we’ve got Goran (Miladinovic). We haven’t even talked about Iran (Bennett), yet. That’s just two positions with six people. Our guards are the same way.”
Marshall (4-1) has gotten good offensive production throughout the season, averaging over 80 points per game.
While the Herd hit its highest point total of the season in the loss to Toledo on Wednesday, the flow wasn’t where D’Antoni wanted it, which is another aspect of tinkering with lineups.
D’Antoni wants to get his players their minutes, but he also doesn’t want to keep the team from having a few minutes on the floor in one lineup to establish a rhythm and continuity, which is pivotal to keeping his pace-and-space scheme effective.
“That’s difficult to do early in the year when they each add certain things that others don’t add, how do you figure what ones are best for the team,” D’Antoni said. “That’s a difficult thing.”
The Herd could be able to see several different combinations on the floor Sunday against Robert Morris (1-1).
The Colonials (1-1) play similar to Marshall, using a pick-and-roll scheme with athleticism, but not a wealth of size.
Robert Morris’ players max out around 6-foot-7 or 6-foot-8, meaning that matchups could work in Marshall’s favor to be able to put several different combinations on the floor.
“That’s what I’m hoping to do,” D’Antoni said. “We’re going to look at some things and see what works best.”
The Colonials are coming off a 20-point loss to Bowling Green on Friday evening, and have a short turnaround on the trip to Huntington.
That means Marshall’s depth could help the team in waves against Robert Morris.
Wing A.J. Bramah leads Robert Morris with 19 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 talent from California will be a matchup that the Herd defense will focus on, along with Charles Bain on the inside, who is the Colonials’ top post threat.
The status of Bennett and George is unknown going into Sunday’s 2 p.m. contest, which was a replacement game after Northern Iowa last week canceled a Saturday contest with the Herd.
Bennett has missed the last two games with a knee issue while George was injured in the loss to Toledo when he caught an elbow to the face while going for a loose ball.