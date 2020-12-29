HUNTINGTON — As conference play gets started this week, Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni plans on his team continuing to play its game.
The Herd will still attempt to outpace its opponents, using athleticism and quick ball movement, along with a sound team defensive plan to get after its opponents.
That isn’t going to change any time soon.
What will change is the format in which the league is set up.
For now, at least, gone are the days of travel partners and Thursday-Saturday games that feature a game on Thursday, travel Friday and a new opponent Saturday.
Instead, the Herd will be taking on the same opponent twice each week in a back-to-back format.
The odd wrinkle is an attempt by Conference USA to mitigate the potential for COVID-19 issues throughout the season while getting each league team its scheduled allotment of games.
Will it work? Like everyone else, D’Antoni is not sure.
“It should be an interesting concept,” D’Antoni said. “Everybody is in the same boat, so you just do it and do the best you can.”
In a year full of adjustments, the scheduling format is the latest.
This week, Marshall travels to Ruston, Louisiana, to take on the Bulldogs in the first of what will be nine different two-game series that will constitute the 18-game league slate in 2020-21.
Marshall and Louisiana Tech play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday before returning for a 7 p.m. meeting on Saturday evening.
Instead of getting all worked up and trying to prepare for something that has never been seen before by any coach within the league, D’Antoni is taking his normal approach, which is to play his type of game and then adjust as necessary.
“I don’t (adjust) until I get a feel for it,” D’Antoni said. “I would be no better than you trying to figure it out beforehand. I haven’t experienced it and I don’t think many coaches have. We’ll treat it like a back-to-back, normal in the tournament.”
While there will be no gameplan adjustments in the early portion of what’s happening, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some logistical changes that must be made beforehand by the staff to ensure that preparation is as complete as possible — things such as watching game film immediately after the first game of the two-game series.
As with most things, D’Antoni took those things in with a joke and a smile.
“I’ll probably have to order pizza at night and stay up and watch game tape,” D’Antoni said. “That might be the toughest thing — to keep my weight down.”
D’Antoni also said that one of his biggest adjustments will come with a gameday walk-through.
The Herd’s veteran coach had gone away from walk-throughs on the day of the game, but with back-to-back games now the norm, that second game of a two-game series will feature a walk-through to go over what was seen on film from the prior night’s game.
“I have, for the last two or three years, suspended walk-throughs for the day of games,” D’Antoni said. “We’ll have to put a walk-through back in before the second game to go over the areas we want to cover before we play them again.”
D’Antoni said that, in addition to the format change, Conference USA seems to be better balanced than in previous years, which makes for an exciting start to the league slate.
“The conference, I think coming in only has one team below .500,” D’Antoni said. “That’s probably the best since I’ve been here that the conference has started out off out-of-conference play.
“That means there is going to be a lot of pushing back-and-forth, juggling back-and-forth. Then, you throw in the fact that you’ve got a brand new way of doing it.”
Like most everyone, D’Antoni has no clue if the new format will hinder or help teams or change the dynamic of the league.
“I guess we’ll find out,” D’Antoni said. “Maybe that’s why the NCAA gave you a do-over, you know? Nobody knows how this is going to work, so we’ll just do it over.”