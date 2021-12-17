HUNTINGTON — It won't take Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni long to figure out if his team has learned from Wednesday's mistakes in a loss to Ohio.
According to D'Antoni, Northern Iowa will employ a similar style of play when the Panthers come to Cam Henderson Center for Saturday's 4 p.m. contest against the Thundering Herd.
"They are the same type of team — physical, play hard," D'Antoni said. "They've got a lead guard that's really good. They play hard, they play solid and they don't make mistakes. It's the same type of game that Ohio plays."
Marshall had all sorts of trouble against the Bobcats in a 75-65 loss Wednesday night.
The Herd turned the ball over 22 times and shot poorly through the first 30 minutes of the game, with Ohio using its physicality on both ends to jump to a 17-point lead before the Herd got going and used defense to cut it to five late before falling.
D'Antoni said the issues on the offensive end came down to the Herd not playing through contact as it cycled through off screens.
That struggle led to a combined 13 turnovers from guards Andrew Taylor and Taevion Kinsey, who consistently got knocked off their spot as they came off screens.
"They were physical and we yielded," D'Antoni said. "We can't do that. When you come off a pick and they grab you or bump you a little bit, you've got to run through it. They were the more physical team. We weren't getting it done."
Much like Ohio with guard Mark Sears, Northern Iowa has a guard that can fill it up at any time in A.J. Green, who leads the Panthers at 17.4 points per game.
Green's abilities were shown Tuesday night when he scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half as Northern Iowa (3-5) rallied from a halftime deficit to top Jackson State, 66-56, which helped the Panthers snap a two-game skid since beating No. 16 St. Bonaventure.
Marshall also topped Jackson State, 80-66, earlier this season.
In addition to Green, Northern Iowa has Noah Carter coming off the bench to contribute double figures at 10.8 points per game.
Kinsey leads Marshall's scoring output at 20.6 points per game, but is looking to bounce back after the Ohio loss in which he hit just four of his 18 shots.
Taylor also struggled to a 4-for-14 shooting performance, meaning both will be looking to start strong against the Panthers.
In the front-court, Marshall forward Obinna Anochili-Killen is contributing 12.6 points and 4.7 blocks per game. Killen is the lone player in the NCAA to average 10 points and at least 4.5 blocks per game as he continues to be a major contributor on both ends of the floor.
Against Ohio, Killen scored 18 points to lead the Herd while grabbing nine rebounds.
Saturday marks Marshall's final home game in this calendar year as the Herd will travel to Toledo for its final non-conference matchup Tuesday before starting Conference USA play on the road in the final days of December.