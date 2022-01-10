HUNTINGTON — On Sunday, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni stayed in bed thinking much of the day.
Everything from different lineups and schemes to replays from Saturday’s 90-77 loss to Florida Atlantic were dancing in his head as the veteran coach laid there waiting to get through the day and get to Monday’s practice.
“I had all day Sunday to think about it,” D’Antoni said. “I missed some good football games because I just laid there like a lump.”
At the end of it all, D’Antoni came up with one missing aspect for everyone involved in the program, no matter of schematics.
“We’ve got to get a swagger and that’s hard to do when you’ve lost five straight,” D’Antoni said. “It’s hard to get your swagger back, but without that, bad things happen.”
When struggles happen, bad moments can come in bunches. D’Antoni pointed to one situation during the Herd’s late comeback attempt in which the team had a great defensive possession, only to have FAU hit a circus shot off the glass while falling down.
As D’Antoni pointed out, plays like that can’t take away from the team’s confidence because it then impacts execution on both ends.
“It’s like when you see a wounded animal, the predators are out after you and they’re going to maximize all 50-50 things,” D’Antoni said. “Just like (Saturday) night, the kid drives in and falls down right when we’re making a comeback, throws it up and banks it in on us. Or we’ll go down, get caught up and make a silly foul. These are things that is learning how to win.”
D’Antoni did say that the Herd looked more like itself in the second half with the team hitting 56 percent of its shots and Taevion Kinsey looking more like the scorer that he has previously, knocking down six of his 11 shots after halftime.
The Herd turned up the intensity after halftime on Saturday night, but the problem was that the team came out like a team who had lost four straight, which led to several mistakes early and a 13-0 run that led to Florida Atlantic jumping out by as many as 18 early.
D’Antoni said Marshall is not good enough to keep trying to come back on teams, so the difference in results starts when the team walks in the gym.
It’s simply a mental switch, D’Antoni said, again referring to the wounded animal.
“We’ve lost that mojo and we’ve got to get it back so we can get a little swagger,” D’Antoni said. “The opponent has to look over and see an animal running full speed, not one that’s limping.”
Marshall will look to get its swagger back at 7 p.m. on Thursday when the Herd hosts defending Conference USA champion North Texas at Cam Henderson Center.