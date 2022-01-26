HUNTINGTON -- It's no secret that Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni wants to see his team's shooting percentage go up.
But there are two things D'Antoni wants to see up this week that he feels will have an effect on that shooting percentage.
D'Antoni wants to see his team's heads up despite its nine-game losing streak, and he wants to see shots go up despite the shooting struggles.
Those are things D'Antoni spoke to the team about following Wednesday's practice session leading up to Thursday's 7 p.m. contest against Middle Tennessee at Cam Henderson Center.
"If you're scared to take a shot, you're scared to make a shot," D'Antoni said.
D'Antoni's belief is that his team has made the game too difficult during its current nine-game losing streak, so the last two days were about simplifying the game and making sure players don't try to do too much -- whether in practice or in games.
Instead, D'Antoni wants players to be loose and not worry so much about the past -- only the present.
"When you go into a game, you're 0 for 0 shooting," D'Antoni said. "You have to think that way."
One player D'Antoni feels is vital to a Marshall turnaround is guard Andrew Taylor, who he is hoping has another solid week on the home floor.
In Marshall's last home weekend, Taylor played really well against North Texas and Rice, hitting 9 of 11 attempted shots, but did not shoot with the volume that D'Antoni wants of him, passing up several open looks.
Last week, Taylor struggled to find his range, still showing some hesitancy -- as several players have, which D'Antoni addressed after practice.
D'Antoni feels Taylor's game is getting back in line with where it could be, which would be a big boost moving forward.
"I'm hoping that's a process of getting efficient and then expanding out with it," D'Antoni said of Taylor's shot volume. "He's had a rough start as far as shooting 3s this year. Sometimes you come back, get a few in, have a couple good games where your percentages are good and then you go from two shots to six. I'm hoping maybe that will be the case for him."
Thursday's matchup will feature a pair of teams that have struggled to shoot 3-pointers, with the Blue Raiders not faring much better than the Thundering Herd in that regard.
Marshall (7-12 overall, 0-6 Conference USA) is last in the league in 3-point shooting at 26.5%, but Middle Tennessee is 12th out of 14 teams, converting only 29.1% of its attempts.
The two teams are nearly identical in 3-point attempts, Middle Tennessee at 475 on the year and Marshall at 476.
Marshall's Taevion Kinsey continues to lead Conference USA in scoring at 20.8 points per game. Obinna Anochili-Killen and Taylor are at 12.6 and 12.2 points per game, respectively.
Middle Tennessee (12-6, 3-2 C-USA) is led in scoring by Josh Jefferson, who is averaging 12.9 points. Eli Lawrence and Donovan Sims are each adding 10.1 points per game.