Hats off to Walter Thompson Jr., the winner of the all-events title in the Huntington City Tournament held May 21-22 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Thompson competed in the Twi-Light League this season and had a 189 average.
Thompson went a tough route to win the title as he bowled all nine games on Sunday. The Huntington resident got progressively better with each set and finished with a 2,338 total. It was close as Toby Goode of Raceland, Kentucky, took second with 2,335.
In the team event, Thompson shot 161-256-201 for a 618 series. In doubles, he posted 186-216-279 for a 681. In singles, he closed with 203-242-264 for 709.
Fantastic Beasts won team event with 2,985. Team members and scores are Tammy Wells, 259-206-227 for 692; Melanie Earls, 164-166-205 for 535; Rick Earls, 190-226-241 for 657; and Chris Wells 249-169-214 for 632. Hobbs Pro Shop was second (2,873) and Alley Rats third (2,846).
Kim Chapman and Nora Ball won the doubles with a 1,525. They finished 10 pins ahead of Thompson and Kaden Clark. Chapman fired 242-217-236 for 695 and Ball shot 206-224-225 for 655.
Goode did win singles with 842 and Thompson took second (819).
Results have been posted, payouts determined and checks will be out shortly to allow for protests.
KIRBY ALLEN UPDATE: Kirby Allen cashed in two recent PBA 50 Tour events. The Ironton, Ohio bowler finished 25th in the Bud Moore Classic in Sterling, Virginia, and tied for 25th in the Florida Blue Medicare PBA 50 National Championship in The Villages, Florida. The payday in each totaled more than $1,200.
ALLEN EXCELS IN JUNIORS: Andrew Allen of Ironton High made strong showings in recent tournaments.
In the PBA Junior Deer Park U18 Boys Midwest Regional in Lake Zurich, Illinois, Allen led through six games of qualifying with a 239 average. In match play, Allen first went 3-4, good for third, and won his position round match for 4-4, but he dropped to fourth and made the stepladder finals.
In the opening match, Landin Jordan of Sycamore, Illinois, beat Allen 211-204. Devin Skridla won the second match and topped Jordan for the title 237-233.
Allen won the title for the Ohio 11th grade state singles event held in Columbus. He was 11th in qualifying where the top 16 advanced to match play, where he went 4-0. He beat Kyle Richardson, 191-155; Dominic Cantanese, 182-165; Ian Carpenter, 235-151; and then top qualifier Hayden Tarris, 248-206 in the finals.
TROUP WINS PBA PLAYOFFS: Kyle Troup defeated Tommy Jones in the Race to 3 to become a repeat winner in the Kia PBA Playoffs. Troup won the opening game 217-184 and the second 276-257. Jones regrouped and took the third game 279-201. Troup got back on track and rolled in the next game 288-222 for the win.