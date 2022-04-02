COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Landoon Davis pitched a perfect game Friday as Coal Grove (1-2) defeated Green 14-0 in high school baseball.
Davis struck out eight batters and landed 40 of his 57 pitches for strikes.
The Hornets put the game away quickly, scoring four runs -- two on passed balls, one on an error and one on a fielder's choice -- in the first inning. Coal Grove added one run in the second, three in the third and six in the fourth.
Landon Johnson went 2 for 3.
GREEN 000 00 -- 0 0 2
COAL GROVE 413 6x -- 14 8 0
Lewis, Ray (4) and Conschafsky; Davis and Bloomfield, Scarberry (4).
Hitting: (CG) L. Johnson 2-3.
IRONTON 2, WHEELERSBURG 1: It was a win-win situation for Nate Bias, who drove in the winning run and was the winning pitcher as the Fighting Tigers (1-1) edged the host Pirates (2-2). Bias struck out seven, walked none, gave up five hits and one unearned run in six innings.
SYMMES VALLEY 5, ROCK HILL 4: The Vikings (2-1) nipped the Redmen in Aid, Ohio, three days after losing to them 10-1. Caden Brammer struck out six, walked one an allowed three hits, with one earned run. Brayden Webb went 3 for 3, Levi Best 3 for 4 and Brammer 2 for 4. Rock Hill scored four runs in the seventh to make it close. Tyler Brammer drove in two runs for the Redmen. Dawson Lewis went 2 for 3.
FAIRVIEW 13, GRACE CHRISTIAN 5: Cody Caldwell went 2 for 2 with five RBIs to pace the Eagels to a win over the Soldiers in Westwood, Kentucky. Jacob Claar went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
IRONTON ST. JOE 15, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 2: Michael Mahlmeister whiffed five as the Flyers (6-0) beat the Tartans. Mahlmeister, Elijah Rowe, Wes Neal and Landon Rowe all were 2 for 3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 12, PAINT VALLEY 2: The Blue Devils (2-1) hit four homer runs in a victory over the Bearcats in Chillicothe, Ohio. Three of the homers were inside the park, with Maddux Camden tallying two and Peyton Owens one. Zane Loveday hit on over the fence as part of his three-hit, three-RBI day. Camden, Cole Hines and Mason Smith had two hits apiece. Dalton Mershon picked up the win.
RUSSELL 15, MORGAN COUNTY 5: The Red Devils (4-2) scored eight runs in the third inning to beat the visiting Cougars. Nathan Totten homered and knocked in four runs. Parker Mitchell went 3 for 3.
WAHAMA 5, ST. MARY'S 4: Eli Rickard scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning of a walk-off triumph in Mason, West Virginia. Nathan Manuel drove in three runs. Logan Roach was the winning pitcher. Wahama is 6-1, St. Mary's 0-4.
Softball
POINT PLEASANT 14, MEIGS 5: The Big Blacks (4-3) scored 10 runs in the third inning to pull away from the visiting Marauders (2-2). Hayley Keefer knocked in four runs. Kaley Byus and Riley Cochran each smacked three hits. Keefer and Havin Roush each had two hits. Victoria Musser earned the win.
GREENUP COUNTY 10, RUSSELL 4: Kaylie Lawrence hit a two-run homer to help the Musketeers beat the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
WHEELERSBURG 14, WAVERLY 0: Kaylynn Carter pitched a one-hitter and struck out 10 as the Pirates clobbered the Tigers. Catie Boggs went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.
WAHAMA 5, ST. MARY'S 2: The White Falcons (8-0) ran their winning streak to 35 games as Amber Wolfe smashed two hits, including a two-run home run. Lauren Noble had two hits. Elissa Hoffman was the winning pitcher. Breanna Price had two hits for the Blue Devils (5-5).
GREEN 7, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 6: Kasey Kimbler scored on a passed ball in the top of the seventh to lift the Bobcats past the host Tartans. Kimbler went 4 for 4 with two RBI. Adriah Barber and Kyleigh McIntyre each had two hits. Gracie Daniels earned the win.