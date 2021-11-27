KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — The smaller team did it again in Hoosiers Gym.
Fairland, an Ohio Division III program, defeated Leesburg Fairfield, a Division I squad, 54-46 Saturday afternoon in the gym where the movie “Hoosiers” was filmed.
The Lions (1-2) led 26-22 at halftime, but the Dragons (1-0) rallied for a 36-36 tie after three quarters. Fairland outscored Leesburg Fairfield 18-10 in the fourth quarter as Aiden Porter scored seven points and Ethan Taylor five.
Sophomore Will Davis led the Dragons with 18 points. J.D. Thacker scored 16. Porter and Taylor each chipped in nine.
Reese Teeters paced the Lions with 16 points.
LEESBURG FAIRFIELD 11 15 10 10 — 46: Teeters 16, Bentley 9, Collins 0, Zimmerman 4, Zink 5, House 0, Cannon 9, Mootz 3.
FAIRLAND 10 12 14 18 — 54: Davis 18, Porter 9, Taylor 9, Martin 0, Thacker 16, Tooley 0, Allen 2, Hunt 0, Buchanan 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 60, MEIGS 49: The Blue Devils pulled away late to defeat the Marauders in Centenary, Ohio.
Gallia Academy (1-0) broke a 28-28 tie with 10:55 left and pulled away with an 11-4 run. Isaac Clary led the Blue Devils with 16 points and eight rebounds, despite being benched much of the second half in foul trouble. Carson Call scored 11 points. Coulter Cleland paced Meigs (0-1) with 19 points.
PORTSMOUTH 87, RIPLEY 66: DeAndre Berry came off the bench to score 26 points as the host Trojans (1-0) defeated the Blue Jays (0-1).
Berry made eight 3-point shots to tie the program record set by Matthew Fraulini in 2020. Portsmouth made 11 3-pointers. Kenny Sanderlin scored 17 points, Dariyonne Bryant 15 and Devon Lattimore 13.
Brayden Bennington scored 23 points for Ripley. Gabe Fyffe chipped in 19 points and Daniel Patrick 10.
RIPLEY 14 26 20 6 — 66: Fyffe 19, Singh 5, Plum 0, Patrick 10, Carsby 0, Bennington 23, Shields 3, Gray 0, Cooper 6.
PORTSMOUTH 25 14 27 21 — 87: D. Lattimore 13, Spence 5, Pendelton 2, Duncan 3, Sanderlin 17, Carr 4, Maxie 2, Bryant 15, Berry 26.
Girls basketball
LEESBURG FAIRFIELD 57, FAIRLAND 41: Emma Fouch scored 18 points as the Lions (2-0) defeated the Dragons (0-1) in Hoosiers Gym in Knightstown, Indiana.
Fairland led 15-11 after one quarter, but Leesburg Fairfield outscored the Dragons 20-4 in the second quarter to take control. Fairland pulled within 39-35 by the end of the third quarter.
Tomi Hinkle led Fairland with 13 points. Kamryn Barnitz scored 12 and Bree Allen 10.
FAIRLAND 15 4 16 6 — 41: R. Barnitz 3, Black 0, Spencer 0, Salyer 0, Allen 10, Hinkle 13, K. Barnitz 12, Bruce 3.
LEESBURG FAIRFIELD 11 20 8 18 — 57: Newlark 2, Hamilton 0, Quickle 2, Fouch 18, Magee 8, Miller 0, Donley 8, Hutton 0, Bramer 5, Clark 0, Haines 4, Duncan 0.
