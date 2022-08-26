South Point's Mo Long, blue uniform, tackles Fairland's J.D. Brumfield during a high school football game Oct. 21, 2021, at Alumni Stadium in South Point, Ohio. Long, an Akron commit, returns to lead the Pointers up front this season.
South Point running back Blaine Freeman follows his blocks during a 2021 game against Chesapeake. South Point coach Chris Davis said the experience of the line will be key for the Pointers in 2022.
TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch
Chris Davis’ gains far outweigh his losses as he prepares his South Point football team for the 2022 season.
The Pointers’ third-year head coach lost key playmakers in Malik Pegram, Maddox McCallister and Alex Lambert to graduation, but the team returns size and talent along his offensive and defensive lines.
South Point has 36 players this season, Davis said, with 16 of those seeing significant time on last season’s squad that finished 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Davis said that lone win in league play gave South Point confidence that is carrying over into this season.
“It’s a different atmosphere here,” Davis said. “The kids can’t wait to get started.”
The change in attitude began with summer workouts in the weight room that started June 1, when Davis said all his players turned out for the voluntary exercise.
Returning senior quarterback Jordan Ermalovich said the weightlifting has paid off from what he has seen of his teammates in scrimmages in August.
“We’re going to be much better this year,” Ermalovich said.
Sophomore Kamren Wilkerson and junior Eli Wilburn will team up at the receiver spots to try to replace Pegram. Additionally, sophomore Brayden Hanshaw will provide depth.
Davis said Ermalovich could see some playing time at receiver and, when he does, junior Xathan Haney will be playing at quarterback.
“Right now, it will be Ermalovich because he played last year, but the thing is we can throw him in at receiver and bring Haney in at quarterback,” Davis said. “We’re versatile like that.”
A pair of juniors, Blaine Freeman and Gage Chapman, will start as running backs, Davis said, with the challenge of replacing McCallister in the offensive backfield.
Junior Owen Frederick will play at wingback for South Point, Davis said.
“Our running backs have experience,” Davis said. “Our receivers and secondary are going to have something to prove because they are young.”
South Point will be strongest along the line of scrimmage where a wealth of experience returns for the Pointers.
Mo Long, who has given a verbal commitment to play at the University of Akron, is a standout along the offensive line at tackle and can play any position along the defensive front.
Fellow senior Owen Barker lines up at the other tackle spots on both offense and defense.
Joining them will be offensive guard/defensive tackle Dontae Harris, who started last season. Both units have experienced depth on which to rely.
“Our line has the most experience of any (other position),” Davis said.
Long, Barker, Harris, and Frederick all saw action along the defensive line in 2021. Freeman and Chapman will return to their linebacker positions for the new season
Just as their inexperience as receivers makes the unit a question mark, so too is the group’s ability to play defensive back for Davis.
Wilkerson and Wilburn will take spots as cornerbacks for the Pointers and Haney along with Ermalovich will starting safeties, Davis said.
Hanshaw will handle punting duties for Davis, the coach said, and senior Braylon Balandra will take over as kicker for the graduated Mason Kazee.
