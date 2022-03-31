West Virginia University has hired Dawn Plitzuweit as its women’s basketball coach, filling the vacancy left when previous head coach Mike Carey retired on March 16.
Plitzuweit, 49, coached the past six seasons at the University of South Dakota, where she compiled a 158-36 record at the Summit League school, earning coach of the year honors three times while taking the Coyotes to the postseason in each of her six seasons, including four NCAA Tournament berths.
In the just-concluded season, South Dakota knocked off Mississippi and No. 5 Baylor in the NCAA Tournament before narrowly losing to Michigan in the Sweet 16. The Coyotes also defeated Pitt at the Paradise Jam tournament over Thanksgiving, and downed Wichita State, Bradley, Valparaiso and Creighton at the start of a 16-game winning streak.
Plitzuweit will have a five-year contract worth a total of $3 million. Her starting salary in year one will be $550,000, plus incentives.
“I just cannot wait to get to Morgantown to meet with our team and to connect with them,” “Plitzuweit said. “Our mission will be to assist our young ladies in their development on the court, while also helping them become more confident young women off the court as well. I am so excited to grow our program within the Morgantown community and the entire Mountain State! Let’s Go!”
On the national stage, Plitzuweit’s Coyotes have made a name for themselves as a premier mid-major program. The 2019-20 team finished No. 17/11 in the final Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls. USD’s No. 11 ranking is the highest national ranking bestowed upon a Summit League team.
The Coyotes set Summit League records during the season for weeks in both polls with 16 weeks in the coaches’ poll and 12 weeks in the AP poll. Throughout the last three seasons, USD has received votes in the AP Top 25 for 43 of 58 weeks and ranked in the top 10 of the mid-major poll each week.
Plitzuweit has compiled a 317-123 record for a winning percentage of .720 in 14 years as a head coach. She has guided programs to 25 winning seasons in 27 years of coaching experience at the NCAA Division I and Division II levels including 13 NCAA tournament appearances. Her head coaching career includes stops at Grand Valley State (2002-07), Northern Kentucky (2012-16) and South Dakota (2016-2022).
Plitzuweit earned her first head coaching job at Grand Valley State University in 2002 and remained with the Lakers until 2007. During her five seasons at GVSU, she led the team to a 117-39 record (.750), including a 66-22 mark (.750) in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. In 2006, Plitzuweit led Grand Valley State to a 33-3 record and the NCAA Division II national championship for the first time in program history. At season’s end, Plitzuweit was named the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year.
Plitzuweit began her coaching career at her alma mater, Michigan Tech, under her collegiate coach, Kevin Borseth, in 1995. The pair teamed up for 11 seasons with stops at Michigan Tech (1995-97), Green Bay (1998-2002) and Michigan (2007-12). She also served as an assistant coach at Wisconsin for the 1997-98 season under Jane Albright.
A 1995 graduate of Michigan Tech, Plitzuweit earned back-to-back GLIAC Player of the Year awards, four all-conference honors and three all-defensive team nods. She led the Huskies to a 99-22 record and four trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament. She was a Division II Bulletin All-America second-team selection and a two-time Kodak All-America honorable mention pick (1994, 1995). She earned WBCA All-Academic accolades in 1994 and 1995 and was named Michigan’s NCAA Woman of the Year in 1995.
“Dawn is a proven winner everywhere she has been, and her track record for sustained success is impressive,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “When we started our search, it was quite obvious that her reputation as a program builder and championship coach put her at the top of our list. Watching her lead her team to the Sweet 16 this year with wins over Ole Miss and Baylor brought her program a lot of new national attention, but those in the know about women’s basketball were not surprised by her success.”
A native of West Bend, Wisconsin, Plitzuweit and her husband, Jay, have a son, A.J., and a daughter, Lexi. A.J. was the 2021 Summit’s Newcomer of the Year and all-Summit first team as a member of the Coyote men’s basketball team, while Lexi is a freshman on the Grand Valley State women’s hoops team.