AKRON, Ohio - As Akron got set to take on Marshall on Dec. 1, former Huntington High and Huntington Prep product Mikal Dawson was the first one in the arena to get shots up.
For Dawson, it was a chance to go against a team that he grew up around in Huntington.
His sister, Jordyn, also knew how important the game was to Mikal.
That's why she situated herself in the back of the arena in behind the basket with friends to take in the action as Akron earned an exciting 88-86 win over the Herd.
Just as Mikal plays for the Zips, Jordyn is a star in the J.A.R. for Akron's women's basketball team. She was also supposed to get a crack at Marshall this season in Las Vegas, but Tuesday's game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
While the duo may be out of Huntington, it still has the feel of their days with the Highlanders when they were each other's biggest supporters.
At Akron, that support system and family element is a key component of their success, given the rigors of what it takes to be a college athlete.
"I think that helps us out a lot," Jordyn Dawson said. "I literally just told him the other day that if he needs anything, just let me know."
Mikal added, "Whatever she needs, she knows she can just call me and I'm right there. I'm never far away."
It is nothing new for the tight-knit sibling group of the Dawsons, who have stuck together since the 2017 days where they joined brother John in winning championships for the Highlanders.
"We've been going to the same school for - shew ... ," Mikal paused to think.
" ... two years, here," Jordyn chimed in.
"Longer than that, though," Mikal said quickly. "I'm looking at elementary school, middle school, high school everything.
"It's nothing new for us. It is kind of crazy, though, that we both ended up at the same college together."
Jordyn just smiled.
"It's kind of like we followed each other," Jordyn said. "Well, I followed him, I guess. He committed first, then I committed after him."
The roads were far and wide for the Dawsons prior to joining up at Akron.
After high school, Mikal played a year for Huntington Prep's post-graduate team before heading to Akron, but John and Jordyn's college journey had a few more twists and turns.
John's college career started at Lakeland Community College in Florida before he transferred back to West Virginia State.
Jordyn started her career at Xavier before moving on to Wabash Valley College prior to her commitment to Akron where she is now averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Now, it has all come back full circle - just like when they were all standouts at Huntington High.
"We see each other every day," Jordyn said. "We might not hang out every day, but it's still cool to be at school with my little brother."
While basketball has taken both Mikal and Jordyn away from Huntington, both said the glue that has kept the family so close for years has been their mother, Marie Dawson, which made it that much sweeter when they were able to reunite at Akron.
"When we have doubleheaders, she can just come watch us both at the same time," Jordyn said. "It's easier on her and she's happy that we're both here."
"It's a lot easier on her now because, even through AAU, it was not easy on her at all. We all three played for three different teams. She would travel to three different states just to make our games. Now that we got two of us here at the school together, it just makes it easier for her."
So is their pairing together at Akron the perfect Christmas gift for the woman who started their legacies in basketball by gifting them the names Mikal and Jordyn?
"It's got to be," Mikal said.
"For sure," Jordyn finished. "Nothing like it."