WESTWOOD, Ky. — Fairview boys’ basketball head coach Clarence Thompson knows just what Coal Grove head coach Kevin Vanderhoof is going through.
Vanderhoof entered Monday’s non-conference high school game at the Eagles’ George Cooke Memorial Gym without two of his starting guards. The difference in Fairview’s 80-67 win over the Hornets is that its two missing players — Izaac Johnson and Tamel Smith both returned for the Eagles.
Johnson scored 12 points in the win while Smith added 11 help Fairview (3-5) snap a five-game losing streak that began when the two players were unable to play.
For Vanderhoof, the loss of Dryzen Mullins and Landon Davis for the game moved Owen Johnson to run the offense at point guard.
Johnson scored 18 points in the game to lead Coal Grove (3-5) but with just two of those coming in the first half, the Hornets found itself down nine points at halftime and it could never close the gap.
Steven Day led all scorers with 25 points to lead Fairview to the win.
“Day has the ability to average 25 (points) and 15 rebounds a game,” said Thompson, the Eagles’ first-year boys’ coach. “His experience is a little lacking right now, but I give them a lot of freedom with the ball. You’re a leader when you have the ball in your hands.”
Day and Johnson both struggled in the first half as Fairview and Coal Grove slogged through an 8-8 first quarter.
Then Day got going for the Eagles scoring nine points in the quarter. Tanner Johnson aided him by scoring five of his 13 points as Fairview opened a 29-20 lead at halftime.
Johnson scored 10 points in the third quarter, but Coal Grove couldn’t stop Fairview’s outside shooting.
“They had kids shooting all over the place,” Vanderhoof said. “I watched them play a couple of times and they didn’t it that well.”
Coal Grove made 10 3-pointers in the game, but Fairview added eight of its own and added in Day’s offensive rebounding and points in the paint to open a 53-40 lead at the end of three periods.
Day’s 3-pointer with 1:15 to play in the game gave the Eagles’ their largest lead of the game at 79-59.
Coal Grove will get time off to get its players healthy. The Hornets will be back in action again on Jan. 3 in Ohio Valley Conference play at Chesapeake.
Fairview, now at full strength, heads to Pendleton County for a matchup on Tuesday in the Phillip Wood Classic in which it begins play against the host team.
